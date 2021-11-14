 Skip to main content
Victim injured Sunday night as suspect shoots at their vehicle in Winston-Salem
Victim injured Sunday night as suspect shoots at their vehicle in Winston-Salem

A victim was seriously injured Sunday evening when someone shot at their vehicle, Winston-Salem Police said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police responded close to 6 p.m. to the shooting at the intersection of Frazier Way and Gillcrest Drive. While officers were there, police said, the victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to their leg.

The victim told police that while driving through the area, someone began shooting at the person's vehicle.

The victim realized that they had been shot and drove home, police said. A family member took the victim to a local hospital.

The person's injury is considered serious, but not life-threatening, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

