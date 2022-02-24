Victims of fertilizer plant fire can apply for reimbursement starting March 9

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More details about the requirements:

*Only expenses incurred from 9 p.m. Jan. 31 through noon Feb. 4 will be reimbursed.

*Households can be reimbursed for a maximum of four nights of hotel bills.

*Applicants can apply for reimbursement of meals and other legitimate expenses related to the fire, such as replacing air filters in their houses.

*Those who lost wages due to the fire, either because they did not have access to tools or equipment that were in their home during the evacuation, or because they work for a business within the evacuation area that was shut down during the fire, can be reimbursed for lost wages.

*The city will reimburse each household no more than $1,000, provided that residents can document their expenses with hotel receipts and receipts for other related expenses. Lost wages must be documented with pay statements that show their pay rate.

*The $1,000 limit is a maximum reimbursement available per household, no matter the actual expenses, and regardless of how many people live at that address. Households that incurred expenses of less than $1,000 will be reimbursed for their actual expenses.