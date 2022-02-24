Victims of fertilizer plant fire can apply for reimbursement starting March 9

Winston-Salem is getting preparing to take applications for financial assistance from people who lost pay or had to stay in a hotel room because of the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire on Jan. 31.
The city said low-income city residents who live or work within the area that was evacuated during the fire can apply for reimbursement of their expenses starting March 9.
Residents can be reimbursed for hotel bills, lost wages and other legitimate expenses related to the fire.
On Monday, the City Council allocated $1 million for the reimbursement program and agreed to hire Experiment in Self Reliance Inc. to process applications and payments.
ESR will start accepting requests during an application fair from 5 to 8 p.m. March 9 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Home & Garden Building. Additional application dates will be announced as the details are finalized.
The city said eligible residents should bring receipts and other documentation of their expenses or lost wages to the application fair.
The reimbursement program is limited to Winston-Salem residents only. To be eligible, applicants must have a household income that is 80% or less of the area median income, which is $55,100 for a family of four, but varies according to family size.
More details about the requirements:
*Only expenses incurred from 9 p.m. Jan. 31 through noon Feb. 4 will be reimbursed.
*Households can be reimbursed for a maximum of four nights of hotel bills.
*Applicants can apply for reimbursement of meals and other legitimate expenses related to the fire, such as replacing air filters in their houses.
*Those who lost wages due to the fire, either because they did not have access to tools or equipment that were in their home during the evacuation, or because they work for a business within the evacuation area that was shut down during the fire, can be reimbursed for lost wages.
*The city will reimburse each household no more than $1,000, provided that residents can document their expenses with hotel receipts and receipts for other related expenses. Lost wages must be documented with pay statements that show their pay rate.
*The $1,000 limit is a maximum reimbursement available per household, no matter the actual expenses, and regardless of how many people live at that address. Households that incurred expenses of less than $1,000 will be reimbursed for their actual expenses.
*Residents who do not have documentation can be reimbursed up to $300 per household provided they sign a form attesting to their expenses.
*Residents are not eligible for the city reimbursement program if they have already been reimbursed through other organizations, such as Love Out Loud.
