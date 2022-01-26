Video captures man clinging to outside of SUV on Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem

Keith Salter submitted this video of a person clinging to the outside of an SUV on Salem Parkway in Winston-Salem

A man was caught on video Tuesday clinging to the outside of a mid-sized SUV that was going east on Salem Parkway. The terrifying ride across downtown Winston-Salem ended when the driver of the SUV stopped on the shoulder of the highway, said a witness.

Keith Salter, who filmed the wild ride from the passenger seat of a truck, captured 43 seconds of video that show an unidentified man standing on the driver's side running board of a GMC, which Salter said a woman was driving. The man was holding onto the roof rack as the SUV moved at highway speed.

"He was very scared," Salter said, describing the man as shouting "Stop the car and let me in."

"You could tell from his body language that he wanted to get in," Salter said. "That's the most crazy thing I've ever seen."

Salter and his co-workers from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities followed the GMC from Peters Creek Parkway until the GMC stopped near Main Street. Salter said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"We had the intention to try to get beside him and tell her to pull over, before they pulled up on the shoulder," Salter said.