Video captures man clinging to outside of SUV on Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem

A man was caught on video Tuesday clinging to the outside of a mid-sized SUV that was going east on Salem Parkway. The terrifying ride across downtown Winston-Salem ended when the driver of the SUV stopped on the shoulder of the highway, said a witness.
Keith Salter, who filmed the wild ride from the passenger seat of a truck, captured 43 seconds of video that show an unidentified man standing on the driver's side running board of a GMC, which Salter said a woman was driving. The man was holding onto the roof rack as the SUV moved at highway speed.
"He was very scared," Salter said, describing the man as shouting "Stop the car and let me in."
"You could tell from his body language that he wanted to get in," Salter said. "That's the most crazy thing I've ever seen."
Salter and his co-workers from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities followed the GMC from Peters Creek Parkway until the GMC stopped near Main Street. Salter said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"We had the intention to try to get beside him and tell her to pull over, before they pulled up on the shoulder," Salter said.
Winston-Salem police said they received a call when the incident occurred. Police said officers circulated in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
The tag number of the GMC is clearly visible on at least one portion of the video, however.
As the video starts, the truck Salter is riding in is in the left lane of Salem Parkway and is passed on the right by the gold colored GMC. The man clinging to the outside is wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie and is standing where the front and rear doors of the GMC meet on the driver's side.
The man can be seen repeatedly bending his head toward the driver's side window of the GMC. Salter said the GMC was being driven by a woman who seemed to be "fairly young," although Salter said he could provide no other description.
The GMC slows and its brake lights flash as it pulls to the emergency lane on the right, just before the ramp from Main Street begins merging onto the highway.
Salter posted the video onto his Facebook page and, by 7 p.m. Wednesday, it had around 100 comments and more than 600 shares. One commenter claimed to see the beginning of the incident at the ramp leading from Peters Creek Parkway onto Salem Parkway eastbound.
Salter said he doesn't know how the incident ended.
