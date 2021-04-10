Video circulating online doesn't involve police here, say Winston-Salem police

Winston-Salem Police are receiving a high number of phone calls related to a controversial December traffic incident in Windsor, Va., after video of the incident was uploaded to social media.
Winston-Salem Police Department issued a statement Saturday saying its officers weren't involved in an encounter with an Army officer during a traffic stop in December 2020. Police said some of the uploads claimed the incident came out of Winston-Salem, which isn't the case.
Police body camera footage shows the actions of Windsor, Va., police officers, Winston-Salem police said.
The WSPD said it has received a high volume of calls from people nationwide who are concerned about the actions of its officers.
Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario is suing two Windsor police officers over the traffic stop last December during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.
The video shows Nazario, who is Black and Latino, dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver’s side window as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”
“Yeah, you should be!” one of the officers responded during the stop at a gas station.
The nation is watching Virginia right now to see if we are going to let this become just another horrifying incident.We need immediate transparency from Windsor PD about what action was against these officers.Then we need structural change. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/gJlRVqwUsI— Sean Perryman (@SeanPerrymanVA) April 10, 2021
In the lawsuit, Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated during the traffic stop in the town of Windsor, about 70 miles southeast of Richmond, Va.
Many news organizations reported that the incident happened in Windsor, Va., the WSPD said in its statement.
The video has images that show that the incident didn't involve Winston-Salem police, the WSPD said.
336-727-7299
The Associated Press contributed to this story.