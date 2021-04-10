Video circulating online doesn't involve police here, say Winston-Salem police

Winston-Salem Police are receiving a high number of phone calls related to a controversial December traffic incident in Windsor, Va., after video of the incident was uploaded to social media.

Winston-Salem Police Department issued a statement Saturday saying its officers weren't involved in an encounter with an Army officer during a traffic stop in December 2020. Police said some of the uploads claimed the incident came out of Winston-Salem, which isn't the case.

Police body camera footage shows the actions of Windsor, Va., police officers, Winston-Salem police said.

The WSPD said it has received a high volume of calls from people nationwide who are concerned about the actions of its officers.

Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario is suing two Windsor police officers over the traffic stop last December during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.

The video shows Nazario, who is Black and Latino, dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver’s side window as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”