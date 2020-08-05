Rilee Gulley, 4, daughter of John Neville's stepdaughter, Sierra Gulley, waves a flower to inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center during a love rally for John Neville's family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Winston-Salem.
Brienne Neville (from left), embraces Kristopher Brown-Neville while Tre Stubbs and Sierra Gulley console each other during a love rally for their father, John Neville, on Wednesday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Tre Stubbs, son of John Neville, and Sierra Gulley, Neville's step-daughter, console each other during a love rally for their father on Wednesday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Emily Barnes holds a flower over her chest as she participates in a die-in for nearly nine minutes with fellow occupiers during a love rally for John Neville's family on Wednesday in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
William Herring and fellow demonstrators wave to inmates in the Forsyth County Detention Center during a love rally for John Neville's family on Wednesday in Winston-Salem.
Now that the video showing the events leading to his father's death nine months ago has been released to the public, Sean Neville knows that millions may soon see and hear the graphic footage that has caused he and his family so much anguish.
Sean Neville stood in front of about 50 people at the Forsyth County Courthouse on Wednesday, bracing them for the sights and sounds of a distressed John Neville, who over the course of several agonizing minutes, groans, repeatedly clamors for air and eventually falls silent. Sean Neville said the release of the video is akin to reliving a nightmare.
Several members of the Neville extended family were in the crowd.
"I know that it will put the same pit in your stomach that it did mine," Neville said. "I tried (to watch) and I couldn't do it again. It's going to be hard to watch and sit through."
Some family members wiped away tears as Neville said that no human being should have endured what his father did.
Triad Abolition Project organized what was billed as a rally of support for the Neville family.
The body camera video has garnered national interest from such outlets as the Daily Beast and ABC World News Tonight, shifting the spotlight on Winston-Salem in this summer of racial unrest that has sparked protests from New York City to King.
Several groups and leaders issued statements following the release of the video.
The Winston-Salem Urban League made a list of demands to Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough including ending the use of the hog-tie maneuver that was used on John Neville.
Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) called the footage deeply disturbing in a joint statement. "Our hearts go out to the Neville family, who deserve a full accounting of what happened and answers about John Neville’s tragic death," the statement read.
Two months ago, hundreds of protesters in Winston-Salem chanted the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. On Thursday, they localized the chant, subbing in the name of Neville.
The Rev. Paul Ford of First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue, a fixture at many of this summer's protests, was at Thursday's rally.
"This is Winston-Salem's George Floyd," Ford said. "But this happened before George Floyd, and we didn't know it."
Ford said the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners needs to ends its contract with Wellpath, the jail's medical provider. A nurse and five guards have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in John Neville's death.
Shortly after Sean Neville spoke, the group marched a few blocks, stopping at the Forsyth County Detention Center where Neville asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a hog-tie position.
Though the Triad Abolition Project makes nightly visits to the jail, Thursday's stop seemed particularly poignant.
"Say his name," organizer Sara Hines implored.
"John Neville," the crowd yelled, his name ringing in the air.
