John Elliott Neville said, "I can't breathe," at least 28 times over three minutes while he was in a "hog-tie" restraint position and jailers tried to remove his handcuffs. He also screamed at detention officers to pull him up and to help him as the detention officers crowded into a narrow cell where he lay face down on a blue mattress on the floor.
At one point in the video, it appears that one of the officers kneels on Neville's back. Several times while Neville, 56, was in the hog-tie position, detention officers checked on one another, asking if everyone was OK. In one instance, they joked about possibly ruining a good pair of handcuffs after two sets of keys and one set of bolt cutters failed to remove Neville's handcuffs.
"They're going to take that out of your paycheck," one of the detention officers said.
The officers back out of the cell one by one after they manage to get the handcuffs off and strip Neville of his blue jumpsuit. He is still lying on his stomach as the detention officers close the cell and ask one another if they got all of their equipment and gear out.
Michelle Heughins, the nurse charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death, looks through the cell window. Moments later, she whispers that she doesn't think Neville is breathing. She and several detention officers go back into the cell, where Heughins checks for his pulse. At one point, she says that she doesn't register a heart rate. Several moments go by before detention officers flip Neville over and Heughins starts performing CPR.
John Neville died on Dec. 4, 2019, three days after he was arrested by Kernersville police on an outstanding warrant accusing him of assault in Guilford County. He was placed in the Forsyth County Jail. Twenty-four hours later, at 3:26 a.m. Dec. 2, 2019, detention officers found Neville on the floor of his cell, sweating with vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.
An autopsy report said that he died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in the hog-tie position. Neville was revived several times, at the jail and in the hospital, before eventually going into a coma and dying.
The autopsy report was released a day after Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that five former detention officers and a nurse had been charged with involuntary manslaughter. They include Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and the nurse, Michelle Heughins, 44.
Video from body cameras worn by jailers was released Wednesday in compliance with a judge's order on a petition filed initially by the News & Observer and amended to add several news organizations, including the Winston-Salem Journal, the News & Record of Greensboro and the New York Times.
Neville's death has sparked social protests in Winston-Salem, including all-day, occupy-like protest at Bailey Park. Protesters have accused Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and O'Neill of a cover-up.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death until June 26, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal. Kimbrough said he kept Neville's death quiet because the family requested it.
The videos below show about 40 minutes of what happened while John Neville was at the Forsyth County jail on Dec. 2, 2019.
