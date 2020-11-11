Video shows police officer tackling, detaining a teenage girl in Winston-Salem

A video shows a Winston-Salem police officer tackling and detaining a teenage girl as police took her and four other juveniles into custody during their investigation of a reported breaking and entering of a house Saturday night in northwestern Winston-Salem.
The video, which lasts slightly more than 10 minutes, shows the confrontation between the officer and the girl.
Peggie Dull, a neighbor, took the video on her iPhone as she stood in her front yard.
Officers detained the five juveniles and took them to the Winston-Salem Police Department, where they were interviewed, police said.
Officers at the scene said that the juveniles' parents would be called about the matter, according to the video. The juveniles were eventually released into the custody of their parents or guardians, police said.
It wasn't clear Wednesday whether the teens were charged with any crime or issued juvenile petitions. A police spokesman declined to say whether the teens had been charged but a news release didn't say the teens were charged with anything.
The girl's father and Dull criticized the officers' actions in the incident.
The officers went to the 3800 block of Hartford Street about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a report of several juveniles trying to "gain entry" into a vacant house, police said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw five teenagers walking in the street near the vacant house, police said.
The video began with an officer speaking with three teenage girls at the scene. A male teenager, who was handcuffed, sat on the street against a patrol car. Another male teenager stood nearby and eventually sat on the curb near the girls.
Many other officers and their patrol cars also were at the scene.
A tense moment in the video happened when the officer asked the three girls their names. One of the girls then asked the officer, “Why do you need our names?”
“Because I’m investigating a house break-in,” the officer said loudly.
“We were not over there,” the girl said. “We were just walking down the street.”
“That has nothing to do with it,” the officer said.
“Yes it does,” the girl responded. “Do I look suspicious?”
Another girl then pushes the first girl away from the officer who reached for something on his utility belt and followed both of them into a front yard.
The officer then asked the first girl again her name. She refuses, saying “I haven’t done anything wrong.”
Dull, who is videotaping the incident, then asked the officer what is his name and badge number.
“Please step back,” the officer said to Dull. “Step out of my investigation or you are going to go into handcuffs, too.”
“This is my yard,” Dull told the officer.
“Step out of my investigation or you are going to jail, too,” the officer said to Dull.
“I’ll take a step back, but please give me your name and badge number,” Dull said to the officer.
“You are not involved,” the officer said to Dull.
“I’m here recording,” Dull told the officer.
“Please back up. You can record, but you have to back up,” the officer again told Dull.
Dull complied as the girls loudly spoke to the officer.
“Are you going to give me your name or not,” the officer said as he reaches for one of the girls.
That girl then moves away, turns and runs from the officer who pursues her. The officer then grabs and appears to tackle the girl in the street.
“Jesus Christ,” Dull said regarding the officer’s actions.
Another officer helped the first officer put handcuffs on the girl. Dull told the two other girls to sit down on curb and stay calm.
A second tense moment happened when the first girl who had been detained refused to put her feet into a patrol car. The video showed a second officer forcibly putting the girl's feet into the vehicle and closing the door.
Earnest Sides Jr., the father of the 15-year-old girl who was tackled by the officer, said Wednesday that he was upset and bitter about how police treated his daughter.
Sides referred to the video's segment when the officer asked his daughter her name, her daughter told the officer "no" several times.
The officer got "very upset and angry to the point that he felt the need to be overly aggressive with my child,” Sides said.
Sides also objected to the second officer who forcibly put his daughter's feet in the patrol car.
Sides said he didn't get a phone call Saturday night from police that his daughter was in their custody. Sides learned that his daughter had been taken into custody with the four other teens at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The officers were not justified in detaining her daughter or the four other teens, Sides said. The teens had a constitutional right not to tell the officers anything when they questioned them, Sides said.
"At that point, your overly aggressive questions to them were to the point where it led to you getting angry," Sides said of the officers' actions. "Your investigation was on a house, not children. What we have is an accurate information on a video."
The video shows that his daughter and the other teens didn't do anything wrong, but the footage shows that his daughter was afraid and fearful of her life, Sides said.
Police Lt. John Morris, a police spokesman, said that his agency will not release any further information about the incident. Police acknowledged that there is a cell phone video of the incident.
The police department's professional standards division is reviewing the incident, police said.
Dull, the videographer, said she believes the officer who detained the girl used excessive force.
"That officer could have deescalated the situation," Dull said.
Dull said she has seen the same group of teens walk through the neighborhood without incident in the past. She questions why officers stopped them.
"I can't say it was racially motivated, but it feels that way," Dull said.
Dull and Sides said they want to speak to police officials with the professional standards division about the incident.
The officer who tackled and detained Sides' daughter should not be allowed to patrol the city's streets, Sides said.
"This officer should not be working at this second," Sides said.
