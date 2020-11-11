Video shows police officer tackling, detaining a teenage girl in Winston-Salem

A second tense moment happened when the first girl who had been detained refused to put her feet into a patrol car. The video showed a second officer forcibly putting the girl's feet into the vehicle and closing the door.

Earnest Sides Jr., the father of the 15-year-old girl who was tackled by the officer, said Wednesday that he was upset and bitter about how police treated his daughter.

Sides referred to the video's segment when the officer asked his daughter her name, her daughter told the officer "no" several times.

The officer got "very upset and angry to the point that he felt the need to be overly aggressive with my child,” Sides said.

Sides also objected to the second officer who forcibly put his daughter's feet in the patrol car.

Sides said he didn't get a phone call Saturday night from police that his daughter was in their custody. Sides learned that his daughter had been taken into custody with the four other teens at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The officers were not justified in detaining her daughter or the four other teens, Sides said. The teens had a constitutional right not to tell the officers anything when they questioned them, Sides said.