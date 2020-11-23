Vietnamese refugee rescued at sea searches for a sailor lost to time and distance

The photograph, faded through the years, looks simple enough. A snapshot recording of a moment in time.
A restless, mop-headed little boy sits on the shoulders of a young man, a sailor in the U.S. Navy. A near cloudless sky in the background a lighter shade of blue than the ocean behind them.
There’s more to it, of course, but you wouldn’t know it just by looking.
That little boy, Mark Huynh, is a grown man now, a radiologist who works for the Veterans Administration. Though he didn’t know it at the time — his father, who took the photo, certainly did — the arc of his life changed forever as that sailor and his shipmates had just rescued a boatload of Vietnamese refugees from the South China Sea.
“It’s a long, long, long way from that picture,” said Long Huynh, Mark’s dad. “We’re always grateful for the people who saved us and gave us a new life in the United States.”
It’s just one moment in time but an eventful one. It made a lifelong impression, and the Huynh family is trying to find that sailor who listed his hometown as Winston-Salem.
Making a run for freedom
Long Huynh (pronounced “Win”) was 28 when that photograph was taken. Mark was 4, and they were passengers on a boat that Huynh built himself in hopes that it someday would carry his family and other desperate souls to safety.
He was studying medicine — he’s a radiologist, too, now retired in California from Kaiser Permanente — and disillusioned by life in Vietnam.
His family, his father and an uncle, served in the South Vietnamese Army alongside American soldiers. “My father trained at Fort Benning, Georgia,” Huynh said by phone.
Seven of his relatives, he said, were imprisoned in Hanoi after the war. He knew that things could not continue as they had, and so embarked in 1981 on the longest of long shots: building his own boat and escaping to the open sea like hundreds of other refugees.
“I was in medical school but I had no focus to study,” Huynh said.
Instead, he bargained with an instructor. Allow him to cut classes so he could build a boat, and when it was finished, Huynh would give the teacher a place onboard so he could escape, too.
“He sent his son instead,” Huynh said.
Obviously, Huynh is a fearless, bright man. But he left as little to chance as possible; he didn’t shove off to sea simply hoping for the best.
He used an old map used by the U.S. Air Force and an Army issue compass — a later source of amusement to Navy rescuers — to chart a course he hoped would intersect with the U.S. 7th Fleet.
“I joke that I didn’t have to go to Annapolis to learn how to sail,” he said.
He crowded some 126 passengers onboard in April 1981 and set off. Just as Huynh planned, his boat came across the U.S.S. John Young, a since decommissioned destroyer that was on a yearlong cruise to the western Pacific and Indian oceans.
“We were told in advance to expect refugees in boats,” said David Stewart, a retired gunner’s mate who served on the John Young. “We had civilians on board to interview them and help get them set up in refugee camps.”
Still, despite the debriefings, the sailors were not fully prepared for what they would find.
Lifelong memories
The U.S.S. John Young would rescue “four or five” boatloads of Vietnamese, same as many other Navy ships sent to help former allies.
Hundreds of so-called boat people would be rescued in 1981. Many died or were lost at sea in attempts at reaching freedom.
The people onboard Huynh’s boat were more fortunate than others. “We were only there for 48 hours before we were found,” Huynh said. “We were lucky.”
While Stewart doesn’t recall specific details from each boat that crew members helped, some images made a lasting impression. Hundreds of hungry, thirsty and frightened people were taken onboard.
“It was pitiful,” Stewart said. “There were so many people on some of those boats that they couldn’t lay down. They could only sit.”
Ernie Reichert, a fellow sailor on that ship, remembers armed pirates in those same waters. One boat of refugees had just been robbed when the U.S.S. John Young intervened.
“We moved all the guns on deck,” Reichert said. “When the pirates moved on, that’s when we found those boats.”
Some of the refugees, Stewart said, were nervous. “They were afraid we wouldn’t help them.”
Huynh, thanks to his family’s long alliance with Americans, knew better. He remembers feeling relief and gratitude immediately upon finding the U.S.S. John Young.
The crew members, many of them young, were nice and went out of their way to make refugees feel safe — especially the kids.
Handshakes and hugs were shared, and cameras were used to preserve the moments. And one of those became a Huynh family heirloom.
After resettling in the United States, they gazed at it often wondering who the blond-haired sailor was.
Like other refugees with similar stories (and photographs), Huyhn made efforts through the years to find that young man. But until the advent of widespread Internet use, it was fruitless.
The sailors, too, tried to reconnect with those they’d helped.
Rescuing fellow human beings who’d risked their lives for a taste of what they had at home in the United States left a lasting impression, and for many, was a high point of their service.
“It wasn’t just a job, it was an adventure,” Stewart said, laughing at the use of an old recruiting line.
Some refugees eventually found sailors’ alumni groups through Facebook and vice versa. Several have attended biannual reunions of the crew.
“All these years later, they come,” Stewart said. “They remember. We do, too. A lot of tears are shed.”
It’s through the connectivity of social media that Hyuhn and Stewart have come to our attention. They’d posted the photo of that sailor in a handful of Winston-Salem groups after identifying him through ship cruise books, asking for help finding him.
“William Shields,” said Ernie Reichert, another veteran of the U.S.S. John Young, who took the search on in earnest earlier this year. “I remember him because he was on the crew pre-commissioning. That’s Long’s son on his shoulders, and Long has been trying to find him for 40 years.”
By zeroing in on Winston-Salem, former sailors and refugees hope to create another moment in time and maybe capture it with a photograph, too.
If you know William Shields, or have any leads, feel free to pass them along in email or a voicemail. I’ll get them in the right hands.
