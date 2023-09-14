What is a “safe space” for a woman in Winston-Salem?

Apparently, it’s not a quiet stretch of Salem Avenue near Old Salem, the city’s top tourist destination.

Or Innovation Quarter, the City of Arts and Innovation’s shiny example of urban renewal.

Or a funky vintage store off Hanes Park in the historic West End neighborhood.

In a period of 18 days at each of these tourism-brochure-worthy locations, a woman was violently attacked.

In broad daylight.

They were women just going about their day.

One of them went for a run on the afternoon of Aug. 23 on Salem Avenue when a man grabbed her in an attempt to have sex with her, an admission he made to police after he was arrested. She fought him off, and he eventually fled. She screamed so loud her throat hurt for days.

Six days later, a woman was walking in the 500 block of Vine Street in the heart of the Innovation Quarter, at 1 p.m., when a man put a knife to her throat and demanded money. In the ensuing tussle, she suffered a minor cut to her hand from the man who fled the scene.

Twelve days later on a Sunday morning, a 77-year-old woman opened up for business at Shabbytiques, one in a row of businesses in the 800 block of Reynolda Road, across from Hanes Park. A man threatened to beat her with a hammer and then raped her.

Each of the three cases was a random act of violence.

Another commonality?

The women were all alone at the time of their attacks.

Thankfully, the predators are off the streets thanks to quick work from Winston-Salem Police, who apprehended each of the suspects within days, and in the case of the rape suspect on Sunday, within hours.

Often, when women are attacked, especially when they are alone, they are vilified, as if they should be living their lives with a buddy.

When I used to hike alone, people would ask if I were afraid. To which I usually answered that if I were afraid, I wouldn’t go on the hike. Hiking in a state of fear doesn’t sound fun at all. And I believe passionately in my right to enjoy a solo hike.

That doesn’t mean I wasn’t aware.

I picked the trails carefully. I made sure people knew when and where I hiked. I observed fellow hikers and might head in another direction if I saw a man or group of men.

Most women I know possess this kind of situational awareness, this sense that if we are alone, we need to be somewhere safe once night falls or at least take the safest route to our cars if parked on a quiet street with keys out and phone in hand. Even then, our heartbeat quickens until the engine turns over.

Even with my insistence to do the things I want to do in places I deem safe, I’ve been in situations where I was afraid. I don't know of a woman who hasn't been.

Local greenways are typically teeming with people on weekends, making them safe for solo outings. At certain times during the week, they can be nearly deserted, requiring a more heightened awareness.

I’ve never had an incident, but they are not the mindless strolls that they might be.

The most well-meaning of men will never understand those tremors of fear that reverberate when the sound of distant footsteps draws nearer or a passing glance turns into a long stare.

The three recent attacks give me pause, reminding me that those approaching footsteps, that ominous stare can happen at any time, at any place, and that maybe there is no such thing as a mindless stroll.