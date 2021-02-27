Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024

"Let's be absolutely clear — this bill is not legalization, and there are a lot of steps between here and legalization," she said.

Northam's spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said the governor "looks forward to continuing to improve this legislation."

"There's still a lot of work ahead, but this bill will help to reinvest in our communities and reduce inequities in our criminal justice system," she said.

Under the legislation, possession of up to an ounce (28.3 grams) of marijuana will become legal beginning Jan. 1, 2024, at the same time sales will begin and regulations will go into effect to control the marijuana marketplace in Virginia.

Under a provision Senate Democrats insisted on, the legislation will include a reenactment clause that will require a second vote from the General Assembly next year, but only on the regulatory framework and criminal penalties for several offenses, including underage use and public consumption of marijuana. A second vote will not be required on legalization.

The Senate had sought to legalize simple possession this year to immediately end punishments for people with small amounts of marijuana, but House Democrats argued that legalization without a legal market for marijuana could promote the growth of the black market.