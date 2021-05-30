 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia man drowns at Outer Banks, follows Kure Beach death
0 comments

Virginia man drowns at Outer Banks, follows Kure Beach death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MANTEO — A northern Virginia man has died after his body was recovered from the surf in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The National Park Service said Saturday that the 46-year-old Falls Church man died in an apparent drowning at the south end of Hatteras Island Friday evening.

His family said the man, whose name was not released, had been surf fishing.

Surf conditions were reported to be rough over the Memorial Day weekend. The Virginia man's death was the second off the Carolina coast in recent days. News outlets report that a Raleigh man, 70-year-old attorney William Delahoyde, died Thursday in an apparent drowning at Kure Beach near Wilmington.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
Crime

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News