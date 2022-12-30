Virginia man wanted on charges that he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old captured in Davie after high-speed chase.

Authorities said a Virginia man wanted on multiple charges that he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child in Henry County led police on a high-speed chase that started in Kernersville, went through Forsyth County and ended in Bermuda Run, where he crashed the stolen car he was driving.

Lucas John Donley, 36, of Carroll Avenue in Roanoke, was taken into custody Friday morning without any further incident, according to news releases from Kernersville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He faces six felony charges in Henry County connected to the alleged sexual assault of the 6-year-old child. He also faces a number of charges, including speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving on the wrong side of the road, coming out of the chase Friday morning. Arrest warrants cite a Martinsville address for Donley.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Donley since Wednesday, when the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call about a child who had been sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn at 1044 Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville. Deputies went to the Raceway Inn and learned that Donley had briefly been alone with the child.

When the child’s parents returned, they found out that Donley had sexually assaulted the child, and the parents immediately called 911. Donley ran away.

Deputies later found Donley driving along Barrows Mill Road in a blue 2014 Kia Forte. Arrest warrants filed in the Forsyth County courthouse list a Barrows Mill Road address for Donley.

Henry County sheriff’s deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Donley drove away at a high rate of speed. Deputies chased after Donley east on Route 57 toward Pittsylvania County at speeds reaching more than 100 mph.

The sheriff’s office said Donley struck one vehicle, crossed the center line and almost struck other vehicles. Donley also turned off his headlights at one point during the chase.

Henry County sheriff’s deputies decided to back off because there were too many people on the roadway and didn’t want to risk harming people.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office got information that Donley might be in the Mountain Valley area of Henry County. Officers from sheriff’s offices in Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the Virginia State Police searched the area throughout the night but didn’t find Donley.

Then, investigators got information that Donley was in Kernersville and contacted the Kernersville Police Department.

At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers went to Bagley Drive and found a blue Kia Forte matching the description of Donley’s car parked in the woods. Officers approached and Donley sped away.

Arrest warrants allege that Donley was driving at least 15 miles over the speed limit and at one point, he was going 85 mph in a 45-mph zone. Officer N.D. Judge of the Kernersville Police Department said in an affidavit to seize Donley’s car that Donley was going more than 90 mph and driving “in a careless and reckless manner, with wanton disregard for the safety of others.”

WGHP/FOX 8, Winston-Salem Journal’s newsgathering partner, said Donley lost control of his car, driving straight through a roundabout and landing in a gully in Bermuda Run near the Davie/Forsyth County line.

Donley was taken to a North Carolina medical facility for treatment. He is now in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed for being a fugitive. He will be extradited to Virginia.

He is facing six charges out of Henry County — felony elude law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

Donley is a registered sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry. According to the Martinsville Bulletin, Donley was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was given a suspended 8-year sentence and an active sentence of about two years.