Virtual groundbreaking starts courthouse work in Winston-Salem

It was raining on Thursday, but the COVID-19 pandemic gave Forsyth County officials yet another reason to hold their groundbreaking virtually to mark the start of construction on a new Forsyth County courthouse.

The prerecorded virtual groundbreaking featured a graphic representation of what the new courthouse will look like when it rises beside the Forsyth County Government Center on Chestnut Street, along with speeches by county officials and a review of the history of the county's previous courthouse buildings.

County commissioners shoveled their first spades of dirt, but did it in a prerecorded session.

The courthouse will have 250,000 square feet of space spanning six floors, and will contain 18 courtrooms, two escalators and four public elevators.

The courthouse will be about 50% larger than the existing one, and will have four more courtrooms than the existing one.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A tunnel will connect to the Forsyth County Jail, allowing the transfer of inmates in between the jail and courthouse without using a vehicle.

Another connection to the government center will make it possible to expand court services into that building as well.