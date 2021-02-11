Virtual groundbreaking starts courthouse work in Winston-Salem

It was raining on Thursday, but the COVID-19 pandemic gave Forsyth County officials yet another reason to hold their groundbreaking virtually to mark the start of construction on a new Forsyth County courthouse.
The prerecorded virtual groundbreaking featured a graphic representation of what the new courthouse will look like when it rises beside the Forsyth County Government Center on Chestnut Street, along with speeches by county officials and a review of the history of the county's previous courthouse buildings.
County commissioners shoveled their first spades of dirt, but did it in a prerecorded session.
The courthouse will have 250,000 square feet of space spanning six floors, and will contain 18 courtrooms, two escalators and four public elevators.
The courthouse will be about 50% larger than the existing one, and will have four more courtrooms than the existing one.
A tunnel will connect to the Forsyth County Jail, allowing the transfer of inmates in between the jail and courthouse without using a vehicle.
Another connection to the government center will make it possible to expand court services into that building as well.
Construction could take two and a half years and will require the closing off of portions of Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue.
Samet Corp. and Balfour-Beatty are the construction managers of the project, and CJMW Architecture is the architect.
Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said he was "thrilled" that the new courthouse is finally getting under way, and said all the commissioners are committed to its success.
"We have been entrusted by our friends and neighbors to be good stewards of Forsyth County's institutions and development, and the new courthouse, getting under way, is one that we will do the best we can to make it what it should be," Plyler said.
