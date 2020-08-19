The state-run system that powers many of the virtual-learning platforms used across the state, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, is down for the second time since the school year began on Monday.
The local district sent an alert to parents and staff members around 9:30 a.m.
NCEDCloud, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction management system, failed Monday minutes after the start of the school year. It was down until early afternoon, prompting a flood of calls to the district and individual schools. The district has 54,500 students, many of whom are being asked to log on to their computers daily for remote learning.
NCEDCloud is used to power Canvas, the new learning platform that the district is using. Teachers spent several hours over the summer learning the platform.
Teachers are still able to use videoconferencing platforms including Microsoft Teams and Zoom.
In a statement, the district asked parents not to call individual schools or the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.