Metropolitan Winston-Salem residents can learn more about transportation network problems and possible solutions during a virtual public meeting being held online at 5:30 p.m. today.
The meeting is being held by the Winston-Salem Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, a federally designated agency that works on transportation planning in an area that takes in Forsyth County and nearby parts of Stokes, Davidson and Davie counties.
After a general introduction, the meeting will have breakout webinars on topics including roads and highways, public transportation, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and a session that combines rail, freight, aviation, intelligent transportation systems and innovative technologies.
To participate, go to www.WSMTPupdate.com/get-involved.htm. Links to the breakout sessions will be posted on that page closer to the event.
The virtual meeting is one of a series that transportation planners and consultants have been holding as they work on updating the Metropolitan Transportation Plan for Winston-Salem and the surrounding urban area.
The plan is used to set transportation priorities for all forms of transportation, including cars, trucks, rail, public transit, aviation, bicycle and pedestrian.
The current plan was completed in 2015. The updated plan, to be called Making Connections 2045, will reflect changes over the past five years and go through the year 2045.
To learn more about the Metropolitan Transportation Plan, visit the Making Connections 2045 website at www.WSMTPupdate.com or click on the Making Connections 2045 link at CityofWS.org/DOT.
