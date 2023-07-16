Homer Sides was never one to get wound up no matter the situation or occasion.

“He never got too excited,” said Loretta Shore, Sides’ daughter. “Except maybe for a new field of trees or the birth of a child.”

It may sound odd, but Sides loved trees since he was a kid growing up near Winston-Salem. He recognized early on their value, especially evergreens around the holidays, and as a young man, he acted on that belief in becoming a pioneer of the modern Christmas tree industry.

“He was a farmer, but he was polished. A very good speaker,” Shore said. “He was level-headed and reserved. Real quiet.”

Even when he and his family met President Richard Nixon after one of his trees was picked as the official White House Christmas tree?

“Even then,” Shores said.

Homer Talmadge Sides, a farmer and businessman who helped create an agricultural industry worth more than $100 million annually to the state economy, died July 6. He was 92.

‘A better Christmas tree’

Sides was buried Wednesday afternoon in a cemetery across the road from Friedberg Moravian Church.

He married Bonnie Lou Payne at the church in 1951 and raised three daughters in the Moravian tradition.

“He grew up here in this church,” Shore said. “His mom and dad and his grandparents, too. Our family was here from the beginning.”

Given that, it only seemed appropriate to visit Friedberg Moravian after his memorial service to learn something about a visionary who saw opportunity among the state’s native evergreens.

Family lore has it that Sides first started considering the possibilities while hunting with his father in 1941. That day — one that later would live in infamy — the 10-year-old Sides spent the morning in the woods. On the way back home, he began talking about the holly, mistletoe and cedar trees he’d noticed.

“He told his father that he thought they could sell them at a local farmer’s market,” said Mike Haynes, Side’s son-in-law. “He remembered the exact day — Pearl Harbor Day — because he and his father stopped in a store and all the old men in there were really angry.”

Sides graduated from Arcadia High in 1949, got married, began working and started a family.

He drove a concrete truck early on, daughter Debra Haynes said, but even then, he was planning on working for himself. “He thought about going into the concrete business at first,” she said.

Instead, he circled back to the idea he’d had as a 10-year-old. He asked his dad if he could cut trees on their land and sold those at the old City Farmer’s Market.

Once those were gone, Debra Haynes said, he began paying family friends and neighboring landowners for their trees, too.

He opened his own tree lot on one corner of Five Points on Stratford Road, and to keep it supplied, Sides and his brother Bruner started growing their own white pines in Davie County.

All the while, he was learning everything he could about growing trees, the strengths and weaknesses of different species.

When he learned about the Fraser fir, an evergreen native to the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia, Sides knew he was onto something — even if others were skeptical about the possibilities.

To get the best and latest information, Sides began writing to agriculture commissioners in farming states across the country seeking advice.

“He wrote letters by hand,” Haynes said. “Back in those days, they’d write you back, too.”

The Fraser fir, he learned, was ideally suited to be a Christmas tree even if it took 13 years to grow from seed to a marketable tree and a whole lot of work.

“It’s a better Christmas tree,” offered granddaughter Kathy Shore, the third generation involved in the family business. “The soft needles won’t stick you, and it has stronger branches to hold decorations.”

Planting a future

The biggest takeaway was that in order to grow the best Fraser firs, he and Bruner would need to be in the mountains.

“He knew that was the future,” Debra Haynes said.

A farm in Alleghany County was purchased, and the brothers traveled back and forth from Winston-Salem in the early days to grow their crop — and their business. Eventually, Homer and Bonnie moved the family to Sparta.

There, he helped establish the North Carolina Christmas Tree Grower’s Association and served as its president. In the early 1970s, the Sides began to focus on wholesaling their crop.

On average, his farms harvested 200,000-300,000 trees a year for Lowe’s, Home Depot and Costco and other large retailers.

Others noticed. Today, more than 5 million trees from some 1,300 growers are sold each year from North Carolina farms that cover some 40,000 acres.

For his role in creating a whole new industry, Sides became the first Christmas tree grower to be inducted into the Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Sides’ biggest professional honor — it must be considered the pinnacle for any tree farmer — was having one of his Fraser firs selected as the official Christmas tree in the Nixon White House.

The extended family, wife Bonnie and their three daughters went with him. A photo of the clan standing in the Blue Room in front of that magnificent tree is a treasured heirloom.

“The whole family was invited in,” Shore said. “The tree and the Blue Room had already been decorated. (President Nixon) was nice. He was very warm and gracious with us.”

And yet for all his success, his daughters say he was most proud of his family

Even after moving to Alleghany County, the Sides remained members at Friedberg Moravian. Homer Sides was pleased in 2021 to be asked to lead the Easter processional as the congregation’s oldest member.

“The Christmas tree industry would not be what it is today if it were not for Homer Sides,” Shore said.