Vitamin maker commits to Whitaker Park site, plans to create 183 new jobs in Winston-Salem

Nature’s Value Inc., a global contract vitamin and dietary supplements manufacturer, said Tuesday it will expand its Triad operations by taking a 426,000-square-foot site into the Whitaker Park business park.
A statement from Gov. Roy Cooper's office marks the first time the manufacturer has been formally identified.
The Winston-Salem City Council and Forsyth County Board of Commissioners declined to name the company before holding a public hearing on potential incentives for the company. The city council has placed the incentives on Monday's agenda.
The company, based in Coram, N.Y., has been manufacturing, packaging and distributing vitamin and dietary supplement products for private labels since 1992.
Nature's Value has pledged to create more than 183 new jobs at the Whitaker Park site, along with putting $19 million toward investments including advanced manufacturing and testing equipment.
On its website, the corporation lists a 225,000-square-foot headquarters/manufacturing plant in New York and a 25,000-square-foot plant in Lexington, N.C. The Lexington operations will be shifted to Whitaker Park.
The Whitaker Park facility will include testing and a laboratory production center.
“This expansion project will help us to be more competitive and allow us to be more accessible to our main customers, while creating employment and economic prospects for the talented North Carolina working community," Oscar Ramjeet, the Nature’s Value chief executive, said in a statement.
“We look forward to the opportunities that this expansion project will bring.”
Machelle Baker Sanders, the state's Commerce secretary, said that "companies like Nature’s Value are attracted to our resilient economy, which is supported by our strong manufacturing and life sciences industries that benefit from North Carolina’s world-class workforce and the diverse talent of our research universities.”
The company has pledged that the average annual salary for all new positions will be $57,669. BForsyth’s overall average annual wage is $54,914.
The company has been made eligible for up to $1.95 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program.
City officials have said the company was looking at sites in New York, South Carolina and Virginia.
On Aug. 2, the city council delayed a public hearing — until Aug. 16 — on whether the city should provide up to $264,592 in incentives to the company.
In exchange for the incentive package, to be provided over five years, city staff said the company would create an initial 160 jobs at the Reynolds Boulevard facility with the potential for increasing to 260.
Forsyth commissioners have made a $327,450 incentive package offer based on the same workforce commitments.
Background
The former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Whitaker Park site was taken over in 2015 by the Whitaker Park Development Authority, which was formed by Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem Business Inc. and the Winston-Salem Alliance.
The building was donated by Reynolds for future economic development.
“The revival of the old Reynolds (Tobacco) complex is a great signal for other global companies that our region is ripe for growth and investment," N.C. Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said in Tuesday's statement.
In 2018, Cook Medical said it was moving its business into an 850,000-square-foot building at Whitaker Park.
In May 2021, Cook said it was preparing to begin production. Cook has pledged to add 50 jobs over 10 years as part of the expansion, increasing its local workforce to 675.
In a separate project in the same area, developer Chris Harrison announced plans in 2019 to convert two buildings on the industrial site into loft apartments. Harrison said that project would be followed by new construction including a hotel and additional apartments.
At the time, C.A. Harrison Cos. LLC said its first phase would feature the creation of 164 loft apartments in the historic buildings at 951 Reynolds Blvd.
When including new construction plans for 25,000-square-feet of retail space, a 125-room hotel and another 150 residential units, Harrison projects an overall project cost of between $80 million and $100 million. He hopes to have the entire project completed by the end of 2023.
Harrison cited having major employers close by as a primary incentive for his piece of the Whitaker Park revitalization initiative.
336-727-7376