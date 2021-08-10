Vitamin maker commits to Whitaker Park site, plans to create 183 new jobs in Winston-Salem

In exchange for the incentive package, to be provided over five years, city staff said the company would create an initial 160 jobs at the Reynolds Boulevard facility with the potential for increasing to 260.

Forsyth commissioners have made a $327,450 incentive package offer based on the same workforce commitments.

Background

The former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Whitaker Park site was taken over in 2015 by the Whitaker Park Development Authority, which was formed by Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem Business Inc. and the Winston-Salem Alliance.

The building was donated by Reynolds for future economic development.

“The revival of the old Reynolds (Tobacco) complex is a great signal for other global companies that our region is ripe for growth and investment," N.C. Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said in Tuesday's statement.

In 2018, Cook Medical said it was moving its business into an 850,000-square-foot building at Whitaker Park.

In May 2021, Cook said it was preparing to begin production. Cook has pledged to add 50 jobs over 10 years as part of the expansion, increasing its local workforce to 675.