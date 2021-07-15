Voltage problem left lights blinking at intersection where woman died in Winston-Salem

Typically, Fansler said, the street with the larger amount of traffic gets the yellow signal when the controller puts the signal into flash mode.

Traffic counts at the intersection of Reynolda and Coliseum give an overall edge to Reynolda Road: The count is 15,000 vehicles per day on Reynolda at the north side of the intersection and 13,500 per day on the south side.

Coliseum also has 13,500 vehicles per pay on the east side of the intersection, but only 8,700 per day on the west side of the intersection.

According to the Driver Handbook issued by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, a flashing red signal has the same meaning as a stop sign, while a flashing yellow signal has the same meaning as a warning sign: Slow down and proceed with caution.

When a traffic signal kicks into flash mode because of some kind of problem, Fansler said, city crews often have to manually reset the signal.

"It depends on the nature of the failure," he said. "When there is a power outage and you have a clean startup, it can bring itself back online. It depends on the nature of the power outage. Most of the time it is done manually."