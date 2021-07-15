Voltage problem left lights blinking at intersection where woman died in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem transportation officials say a voltage fluctuation caused a traffic signal to switch from normal operation to flashing mode last Friday, when a woman died after police said she drove through a red flashing signal at the intersection of Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive.
Drivers are supposed to treat a flashing red signal as a stop sign, since the other direction of travel would typically have a flashing yellow signal giving drivers the right-of-way in that direction of travel.
Last Friday, Kaila Capri Guest of Rural Hall was driving west on Coliseum Drive about 3:24 p.m. when her car failed to stop for the flashing red signal for Coliseum traffic, Winston-Salem police said.
The signal was flashing yellow for cars traveling through the intersection on Reynolda Road.
Police said Patricia Stevenson Miller was driving north on Reynolda and that the cars driven by Miller and Guest collided in the intersection. Guest died on Saturday of injuries she received in the crash. Police said Miller was treated for a minor arm injury.
Jeff Fansler, the city's assistant transportation director, said signal controllers are programmed to put traffic signals into a flashing mode if they detect a problem that could affect how the light functions.
"It's a fail-safe that keeps the light from giving incorrect information, such as greens in two directions," Fansler said. "If there is any fluctuation, the intersection won't run properly. So to keep it from having any impacts on the signal, it kicks it over into flash mode.
Typically, Fansler said, the street with the larger amount of traffic gets the yellow signal when the controller puts the signal into flash mode.
Traffic counts at the intersection of Reynolda and Coliseum give an overall edge to Reynolda Road: The count is 15,000 vehicles per day on Reynolda at the north side of the intersection and 13,500 per day on the south side.
Coliseum also has 13,500 vehicles per pay on the east side of the intersection, but only 8,700 per day on the west side of the intersection.
According to the Driver Handbook issued by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, a flashing red signal has the same meaning as a stop sign, while a flashing yellow signal has the same meaning as a warning sign: Slow down and proceed with caution.
When a traffic signal kicks into flash mode because of some kind of problem, Fansler said, city crews often have to manually reset the signal.
"It depends on the nature of the failure," he said. "When there is a power outage and you have a clean startup, it can bring itself back online. It depends on the nature of the power outage. Most of the time it is done manually."
Last Friday, the light at the intersection of Reynolda and Coliseum went into flashing mode at 2:44 p.m., Fansler said. That was about an hour before the accident. Fansler said he doesn't know when the light was put back into normal operation.
"We have an alert system that tells us when we go into flash mode," Fansler said.
The official police report on the collision in the intersection on Friday has not yet been filed.
Motorists driving around late in the evening frequently encounter signals that are automatically set to run in flash mode, Fansler said. That's often the case when one of the streets has very little traffic at night. But if there is some sort of sight-distance problem, Fansler said, the light may be left to stay in operation all the time.
Meanwhile, storms or other power problems sometimes leave all the lights at an intersection without power.
That's what is called a dark intersection, Fansler said.
"It is treated as a four-way stop," he said. The state's Driver Handbook makes the same point, although it also notes that if a police officer is directing traffic, the officers' direction takes precedence.
336-727-7369