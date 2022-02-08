Volunteer fire chief still in post after arrest on report-falsification charges. Griffith VFD serves areas of both Forsyth and Davidson counties.

The Griffith fire station is at 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, between the Oliver's Crossing shopping center and the Fishel Road intersection.

The fire department is supported by fire tax districts in each county. The rate for Forsyth district residents is 10 cents for every $100 of taxable property; Davidson residents pay a rate of 8 cents for every $100 of taxable property. The owner of a property valued at $150,000 would pay $150 if in Forsyth and $120 if in Davidson.

Meanwhile, officials in both counties are asking the Griffith department for both an explanation of what has happened, and assurances from the department that fire protection is being maintained by the department.

On Monday, Forsyth County officials Daren Ziglar, the director of of emergency services, and Gary Styers, the fire marshal in Forsyth, made known that they had sent a letter to the Griffith department by certified mail asking for the information.

Davidson County Fire Marshal Danny Ward and Larry James, the emergency services director there, said on Tuesday that they too were asking the Griffith department for the same information.