Volunteer fire chief still in post after arrest on report-falsification charges. Griffith VFD serves areas of both Forsyth and Davidson counties.

James Adam Berry remains as chief of the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department following his arrest on felony charges that he falsified fire incident reports in a bid to secure a higher fire insurance rating for his department.
The governing board of the volunteer department released a statement on Tuesday saying that their own investigation "did not reveal any wrongdoing by Chief Berry."
"Chief Berry has served the department tirelessly for many years," the Griffith board of directors said Tuesday through attorney C. Scott Myers. "The board has never questioned Chief Berry's professionalism and commitment to service."
The directors said they take "any allegation of impropriety seriously," and that in light of the filing of charges "will determine what further investigation and/or actions are necessary."
Berry's arrest was announced Monday by the office of N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. Berry was charged with two felony counts of falsifying fire incident reports made to the state and Forsyth County fire marshals' offices, during a period from 2016 to 2021.
Special agents with the Insurance Department's Criminal Investigation Division are accusing Berry of overstating the number of firefighters responding to incidents.
State officials say that fire departments are more likely to get a higher insurance rating if they have more firefighters responding to incidents. A higher insurance rating can also give homeowners and businesses in a district lower insurance bills.
Special agents and Yadkin County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Berry on Feb. 4 and took him to the Yadkin County Jail, where he was released on a promise to appear in Forsyth County District Court on March 10.
In their statement, the directors of the Griffith department said that when they learned that the state was investigating the preparation of incident reports, they retained counsel to carry out their own internal investigation. That's the investigation they said did not reveal wrongdoing by Berry.
The Griffith department's serves places in southern Forsyth County outside Winston-Salem. To the east in Forsyth, the district basically extends to U.S. 52. To the west, the district lines extend generally to Muddy Creek.
The department's coverage area also extends into parts of Davidson County, principally neighborhoods off Friedberg Church Road to the west of N.C. 150, and other neighborhoods in between the east side of N.C. 150 and the town of Midway, stretching about as far south in places as the intersection of Hege and S. Union Grove roads.
The Griffith fire station is at 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, between the Oliver's Crossing shopping center and the Fishel Road intersection.
The fire department is supported by fire tax districts in each county. The rate for Forsyth district residents is 10 cents for every $100 of taxable property; Davidson residents pay a rate of 8 cents for every $100 of taxable property. The owner of a property valued at $150,000 would pay $150 if in Forsyth and $120 if in Davidson.
Meanwhile, officials in both counties are asking the Griffith department for both an explanation of what has happened, and assurances from the department that fire protection is being maintained by the department.
On Monday, Forsyth County officials Daren Ziglar, the director of of emergency services, and Gary Styers, the fire marshal in Forsyth, made known that they had sent a letter to the Griffith department by certified mail asking for the information.
Davidson County Fire Marshal Danny Ward and Larry James, the emergency services director there, said on Tuesday that they too were asking the Griffith department for the same information.
Berry is a full-time employee of the Clemmons Fire Department, which said on Monday that Berry's arrest would not affect his standing there. Jerry Brooks, the fire chief at the Clemmons department, said that Berry is innocent until proven guilty.