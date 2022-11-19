Volunteers distribute turkeys and other food to more than 400 families in the 2022 Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in Winston-Salem

Volunteers distributed turkeys and other food items to more than 400 families Saturday as part of the 2022 Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem.

The Chris Paul Family Foundation, Truist Financial Corp., the Winston-Salem Dash and the Dream Center of Forsyth County staged the event five days before Thanksgiving.

The turkey drive was held in the parking lot at Ballpark Way outside of Truist Stadium, the home of the Winston-Salem Dash. More than 60 volunteers put turkeys and boxes of Thanksgiving-related food in drivers’ trunks and back seats.

Charles and Robin Paul, the parents of NBA star Chris Paul, helped volunteers distribute the food.

The foundation has staged the Turkey Drive for 12 years as a way of giving back to the local community, Charles Paul said.

"We know people in need, and this is what we do," Charles Paul said. "It is needed more. After the pandemic, a lot of people are hurting, and a lot of people are without jobs."

Food Lion donated the turkeys for the event, Paul said.

“We can continue to bless people not only on Thanksgiving but all year long,” Charles Paul said.

Robin Paul described the turkey drive as an amazing event.

"People are in need every day ...," Robin Paul said. "This is an exciting time for the Chris Paul Family Foundation."

A woman who received food at the event thanked the volunteers for it and said she didn’t know how she would provide food otherwise for her family on Thanksgiving, Robin Paul said.

The volunteers included 26 members of the varsity and junior varsity of the boys’ basketball teams at West Forsyth High School, said Marlon Brim, their head coach. Chris Paul is alumnus of West Forsyth.

"It’s great for them to volunteer and give back to the community," Brim said. “We are grateful to support the Chris Paul Family Foundation."

Kennison Moore of Clemmons, 18, a West Forsyth basketball player, worked with other volunteers at the event.

"Helping other people is one the best things in life," Moore said. "There are lots of people, who you don’t see every day, who are less fortunate.”

Travis Manning, a senior consultant in Truist’s sports entertainment and marketing division, said that Saturday’s turkey drive was a meaningful event.

"There is no better opportunity, especially around the holidays, in giving back," Manning said. "This event seemed like a great way for us to work with our partners — the Dash and the Chris Paul Family Foundation."

Brian DeAngelis, the Dash’s president and general manager, said the team wanted to help people during the holiday season. Staging the event in the stadium’s parking lot was the right thing to do, he said.

"We help people, and we serve our community," DeAngelis said. "This is one of the ways that we are doing that. The need is definitely there, and we are going to feed as many people as we can."

Joseph Neal, the facility manager of the Dream Center of Forsyth County, said that the turkey drive is addressing the needs of poor families in the community.

Some people have experienced the loss of their food stamps, and others have moved to Winston-Salem and Forsyth County from out of the state or from other countries, Neal said.

"And they need help," Neal said.

Sam Zivin of Winston-Salem, a social worker at Old Town Elementary School, said he picked up food at the event to drop off to a family. Two children in that family attend Old Town Elementary, he said.

"We are trying to help people out as much as we can," Zivin said.

Jordan Martin, 11, a fifth-grader at Ward Elementary School, loaded turkeys into many of the recipients' vehicles.

"I just wanted to come because I like helping the community and people in need," Jordan said.