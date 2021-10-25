Vote early and often for Salem Parkway in national contest. We've earned it

Nearly 18 months on, with widespread lockdowns and COVID (mostly) in the rearview mirror, it’s easy for those making the daily commute near, to or straight through downtown Winston-Salem to take for granted Salem Parkway.

Traffic, depending on time of day and angle of the fall sun, moves predictably and at pace funneling more than 85,000 vehicles per day.

Fewer access and egress points — does anyone other than owners of two service stations near the old interchange really miss the drag-strip merge from Broad onto Business 40 — and a pipped up 55-mile-an-hour speed limit combine to make daily commuting drudgery less so.

Throw in the smart brick work, noise reduction walls (provided you don’t live behind them), a still-to-come multi-use lane and a couple of eye-catching pedestrian bridges overhead and we have, despite our worst fears, a highway that’s almost pleasant.

Hard to believe, at least for those of us near-natives of a certain age, that the same strip of highway now up for a national design award was once a deadly demolition derby track/laughing stock derided (probably falsely) as a paean to political footsie and favoritism.

And yet here we are on the cusp of greatness.

Magical transformation