Vote early and often for Salem Parkway in national contest. We've earned it

Nearly 18 months on, with widespread lockdowns and COVID (mostly) in the rearview mirror, it’s easy for those making the daily commute near, to or straight through downtown Winston-Salem to take for granted Salem Parkway.
Traffic, depending on time of day and angle of the fall sun, moves predictably and at pace funneling more than 85,000 vehicles per day.
Fewer access and egress points — does anyone other than owners of two service stations near the old interchange really miss the drag-strip merge from Broad onto Business 40 — and a pipped up 55-mile-an-hour speed limit combine to make daily commuting drudgery less so.
Throw in the smart brick work, noise reduction walls (provided you don’t live behind them), a still-to-come multi-use lane and a couple of eye-catching pedestrian bridges overhead and we have, despite our worst fears, a highway that’s almost pleasant.
Hard to believe, at least for those of us near-natives of a certain age, that the same strip of highway now up for a national design award was once a deadly demolition derby track/laughing stock derided (probably falsely) as a paean to political footsie and favoritism.
And yet here we are on the cusp of greatness.
Magical transformation
In an age when nearly every town and burg comes home with a trophy or title — Most Livable City as voted by readers of ‘The Early Bird Dining Guide’ — it may have been lost that the Salem Parkway overhaul won a national award from the American Council of Engineering Companies in August and is up for another at the end of the month.
Salem Parkway is one of 12 finalists in America’s Transportation Awards. The winner will be chosen by popular vote — no Electoral College or certification required — and those with a vested interest and/or a lot of free time can vote once a day through Friday at https://tinyurl.com/23vm22yv.
Stuffing the ballot box worked in spring when a river otter on a water tank off Peters Creek Parkway won something called the Knope Award — actually named in honor of TV character Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation — which is bestowed annually to highlight essential government services.
Anyhow, the remarkable part in all this is that before the $100 million overhaul and rebranding, that same sliver of concrete was once a serpentine scourge known alternately as the Hawthorne Curve and/or Kurfee’s Curse.
The East-West Expressway, as it was first known, was obsolete the day it opened in 1960. It included, for those too long or new to recall, a godawful 10-degree S curve over Hawthorne Road that some locals still swear was included at the insistence of former Mayor Marshall Kurfees to protect real-estate investments of his pals.
“It was the engineers,” he said in exasperation in 1993. “I had about as much to do with it as you did.”
Either way, the Expressway had too many on and off-ramps and was designed in the early ‘50s to handle 30,000 vehicles per day — an average exceeded within months of its opening.
Even the planting of rose bushes next to the chain-link border fencing and futile efforts totaling $26 million to sort-of tame the curve in the 1990s couldn’t mask the fact that the Expressway was a mistake.
“The highway department ultimately decided it was too costly (to entirely rebuild the Hawthorne Curve) for the benefits that could be achieved,” said Ed Schippman, an urban planner who moved to Winston-Salem in 2005 after spending time here in 1980 studying ways to fix that road.
Remember, though, that when that monstrosity was planned and constructed, physicians endorsed cigarettes and seat-belts, where available, were a construct of coastal effete elites determined to cut down on traffic fatalities. Context matters.
'Wonderful front door'
None of that is important now, though.
The “new” Interstate 40, opened in the 1990s, remains an effective bypass and an escape hatch that my friend Jim says allowed locals to flee Business 40 like ants leaving a burning log. And the sharp new Salem Parkway has been open for business since February 2020.
“It’s a wonderful front door for the city with the arches and brick work,” said Mayor Allen Joines after taking a first spin through it. “The roadway has changed quite a bit. And it’s quite safer.”
Compared to the Hawthorne Curve, it’d have to be.
Perhaps more importantly to commuters and taxpayers, the N.C. Department of Transportation (and contractors paid $10,000 a day for every day the project came in ahead of schedule) had it completed in 14½ months — well ahead of a the Armageddon projection of a total shutdown for two years.
As an added bonus, as noted, Salem Parkway came with eye candy extras such as the Green Street pedestrian bridge and a second farther east called the Strollway Pedestrian Bridge — a 12-foot wide land bridge with evocative local plants and flowers and a rarity in an urban setting.
Even better, the extra aesthetic touches were paid for largely with private money raised by the Creative Corridors Coalition — nearly $1 million of the $1.4 million price tag for the strollway.
Look past, if you will, a small accumulation of bumpers and busted tail lights near the medians — fender benders can’t be helped — and a burst of “ticking time bomb” graffiti on a wall and a bridge near First Street put up by a vandal trying to outdo Bartsy, and it’s not difficult to see why Salem Parkway is being recognized.
So if you’ve ever white-knuckle driven the Hawthorne Curve — or remain blissfully ignorant of it for that matter — consider casting several ballots in favor of the Reconstruction of Salem Parkway in this new poll. We’ve earned it.
PHOTOS: Remembering Hawthorne curve
