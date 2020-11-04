Waiting game for absentee ballots continues in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

As Election Day votes were counted, Besse's margin vanished and went the other way: Zenger ended up 1,245 votes ahead, according to unofficial results.

Zenger said he thinks his margin is likely to hold up as any remaining absentees come in.

"We will see how it works out," Zenger said. "The reality is, it is completely out of my control at this point. Other people are involved in that. I'm not expecting it to change, and the people I've talked to are not expecting it to change."

What he was most worried about on the night of the election, Zenger said, was that "it would be one of those five-vote cliffhangers."

"As it went, it got better, it got better, and I decided I'm liking how this is going," Zenger said.

In the other closely-watched General Assembly contest here, incumbent Republican Joyce Krawiec won at least unofficially in N.C. Senate District 31 with a margin of close to 6,600 that would seem unassailable with even a clean sweep of all the remaining absentee ballots in Forsyth and Davie counties.