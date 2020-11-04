Waiting game for absentee ballots continues in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

Some trailing candidates are pinning their hopes on an unknown number of absentee ballots that will arrive over the next eight days to election offices here and across the state.
In Forsyth County, Democrat Dan Besse is not conceding in N.C. House District 74, where unofficial election night results showed him behind Republican Jeff Zenger. Besse noted that previously-counted absentee ballots broke heavily in favor of Democratic candidates.
"The early ballots broke two-to-one in my favor, and I would expect frankly at least that good a division in late-arriving ballots, since Republican voters followed their usual pattern (and voted) unusually heavy on Election Day itself."
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill refused to concede as well, despite trailing in a statewide contest for N.C. attorney general.
And at the local level — in the contest for representing Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, Paula McCoy found that a write-in campaign is very difficult to bring off.
"I had people I talked to who told me it was impossible to win a write-in campaign," McCoy said Wednesday afternoon. "I thought I got my name out there pretty well, but because this was a presidential year and a lot of people were doing straight-ticket voting, I think that is what happened to me."
McCoy fell far short of victory, but her vote total still is not known because the elections board must process early-voting results to pull out the write-in votes from among those ballots.
What no one knows at this point is how many absentee ballots might still arrive by mail by the Nov. 12 deadline.
The last update from the state elections board showed that there were 117,000 absentee ballots mailed to voters across the state who did not cast a ballot during early voting. What isn't known yet is how many of those voters decided to go vote in person on Election Day instead of dropping their ballot in the mail.
As long an an absentee ballot was postmarked by Election Day and arrives by Nov. 12, the ballot will be counted — assuming the voter did not try to vote twice. In that case, the absentee wouldn't count.
The latest count from state election officials showed that about 5,900 Forsyth County voters who received absentee ballots had neither turned in their ballots nor voted during early voting.
That's the kind of number that gives Besse hope. But as election officials point out, only a portion of the remaining absentees are likely to affect District 74.
When the early vote and absentees received so far were released the night of the election, Besse had a winning margin of about 1,400 votes among some 47,000 votes cast.
As Election Day votes were counted, Besse's margin vanished and went the other way: Zenger ended up 1,245 votes ahead, according to unofficial results.
Zenger said he thinks his margin is likely to hold up as any remaining absentees come in.
"We will see how it works out," Zenger said. "The reality is, it is completely out of my control at this point. Other people are involved in that. I'm not expecting it to change, and the people I've talked to are not expecting it to change."
What he was most worried about on the night of the election, Zenger said, was that "it would be one of those five-vote cliffhangers."
"As it went, it got better, it got better, and I decided I'm liking how this is going," Zenger said.
In the other closely-watched General Assembly contest here, incumbent Republican Joyce Krawiec won at least unofficially in N.C. Senate District 31 with a margin of close to 6,600 that would seem unassailable with even a clean sweep of all the remaining absentee ballots in Forsyth and Davie counties.
The campaign of Terri LeGrand, Krawiec's Democratic challenger, did not respond to a request for a comment on the outcome and any absentee hopes. Krawiec said her showing "was a much bigger margin than I expected," and that she's confident it will hold.
On Election Day, McCoy received 218 votes in Northeast Ward, compared to 1,239 for Barbara Hanes Burke, the Democratic nominee and only candidate whose name was on the ballot for Northeast Ward.
Burke finished with an unofficial total of 9,015 votes, or 84% of the ballots cast. McCoy's total so far includes only the Election Day votes plus 4 absentees, but McCoy could pick up a significant share of 1,112 early-vote write-ins that have not yet been allocated to specific candidates.
McCoy said that not having her name on the ballot left voters less likely to choose her in the voting booth.
"Plenty of people came out and talked about how they didn't see my name on the ballot," McCoy said.
Tim Tsujii, the elections director here, said his staff spent Wednesday bringing in supplies from the polling places and getting set for the work that has to take place before the results become official with the Nov. 13 election canvass.
Part of that involves scanning the bar code from each Election-Day voter's voting application and feeding that data into the elections database. Once all that information is in, it becomes possible to audit the election results and make sure everything is on the up and up.
The elections office will continue receiving any properly-postmarked absentee ballots for counting on Nov. 13. Provisional ballots — cast by voters whose registration or right to vote is in doubt for some reason — will be ruled on by the county elections board before the results are certified.
As well, the county must conduct a physical recount of two precincts selected randomly by the state, as a spot check on voting-machine accuracy. That recount will take place Monday, more than likely.
"There is this misconception that the numbers on election night are the final results, and that is not the case," Tsujii said. "The official result is the canvass, and that is when we will truly know the outcome."
