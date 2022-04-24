Wake Forest, Appalachian State gain federal funding for AmeriCorps initiative

Appalachian State and Wake Forest universities have been selected to participate in a Public Health AmeriCorps community initiative.

The nonprofit group's primary mission is to assist with developing volunteer community public health leaders, particularly among young adults.

Participants' service begins in the fall and goes through the summer of 2023.

The goal is attracting and training up to 3,000 nationwide through an initiative that receives funding from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The overall program is part of a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Wake Forest received $214,167 to find by the fall 15 part-time members in Forsyth County who "will work to improve health knowledge and access to medical care for low-income individuals and families in North Carolina."

Participants will help conduct health outreach and education efforts, provide patient navigation services and build capacity for free health clinics.

“We’re very excited about this because we see it as an opportunity to impact the local community, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and to connect with students who are interested in public health,” Marianne Magjuka, executive director of Wake Forest's Office of Civic and Community Engagement, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State received $346,219 to help find 11 full- and four part-time members. The ASU grant covers 24 counties, including Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

According to AmeriCorps' website, those ASU participants will have three primary efforts: leading the dissemination and implementation of psychological first aid intervention; recruiting and retaining medical reserve corps members to implement and sustain the Reflective Listening, Assessment, Prioritization, Intervention and Disposition interventions in western N.C.; and delivering pre and post-emergency/trauma such interventions to organizations, including local health departments.

ASU and Wake Forest were the only North Carolina-based higher education institutions to receive funds.

Altogether, there are 10 local and national groups providing assistance to AmeriCorps in N.C. sharing in a combined $12.5 million in funding.

Wake Forest students have until May 8, after final examinations, to apply for one of the 15 slots.

Participants will work closely with Shelley Sizemore, the OCCE’s director of community partnerships and co-director of Wake’s Public Health AmeriCorps program.

Besides the hands-on community work, they will be exposed to monthly professional development opportunities with public health and nonprofit leaders.

Magjuka said participants will be based at one of the university’s six partner sites: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Uninsured Clinic; The Community Care Center; Forsyth Health Department; The Shalom Project Medical Clinic; The Twin City Harm Reduction Collective; and Winston-Salem State University’s Mobile Behavioral Health Unit.

“Each participant will complete 900 hours of service at a mobile health clinic, partnering with sites that are doing incredible work, and the members will be paid," Magjuka said. “Those partners are serving individuals in areas the CDC has labeled ‘highest vulnerability.'

“This initiative also enables our students to reflect on their career aspirations and determine whether they want to enter into a life of service.”

Wake Forest has had an AmeriCorps VISTA program for many years, and “this new Public Health AmeriCorps investment will expand the meaningful work already in motion,” said Karen Dahl, AmeriCorps senior adviser for COVID-19.

