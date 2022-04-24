 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Wake Forest, Appalachian State gain federal funding for AmeriCorps initiative

  • 0

Appalachian State and Wake Forest universities have been selected to participate in a Public Health AmeriCorps community initiative.

The nonprofit group's primary mission is to assist with developing volunteer community public health leaders, particularly among young adults.

Participants' service begins in the fall and goes through the summer of 2023.

The goal is attracting and training up to 3,000 nationwide through an initiative that receives funding from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The overall program is part of a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Wake Forest received $214,167 to find by the fall 15 part-time members in Forsyth County who "will work to improve health knowledge and access to medical care for low-income individuals and families in North Carolina."

Participants will help conduct health outreach and education efforts, provide patient navigation services and build capacity for free health clinics.

People are also reading…

“We’re very excited about this because we see it as an opportunity to impact the local community, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and to connect with students who are interested in public health,” Marianne Magjuka, executive director of Wake Forest's Office of Civic and Community Engagement, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State received $346,219 to help find 11 full- and four part-time members. The ASU grant covers 24 counties, including Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

According to AmeriCorps' website, those ASU participants will have three primary efforts: leading the dissemination and implementation of psychological first aid intervention; recruiting and retaining medical reserve corps members to implement and sustain the Reflective Listening, Assessment, Prioritization, Intervention and Disposition interventions in western N.C.; and delivering pre and post-emergency/trauma such interventions to organizations, including local health departments.

ASU and Wake Forest were the only North Carolina-based higher education institutions to receive funds.

Altogether, there are 10 local and national groups providing assistance to AmeriCorps in N.C. sharing in a combined $12.5 million in funding.

Wake Forest students have until May 8, after final examinations, to apply for one of the 15 slots.

Participants will work closely with Shelley Sizemore, the OCCE’s director of community partnerships and co-director of Wake’s Public Health AmeriCorps program.

Besides the hands-on community work, they will be exposed to monthly professional development opportunities with public health and nonprofit leaders.

Magjuka said participants will be based at one of the university’s six partner sites: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Uninsured Clinic; The Community Care Center; Forsyth Health Department; The Shalom Project Medical Clinic; The Twin City Harm Reduction Collective; and Winston-Salem State University’s Mobile Behavioral Health Unit.

“Each participant will complete 900 hours of service at a mobile health clinic, partnering with sites that are doing incredible work, and the members will be paid," Magjuka said. “Those partners are serving individuals in areas the CDC has labeled ‘highest vulnerability.'

“This initiative also enables our students to reflect on their career aspirations and determine whether they want to enter into a life of service.”

Wake Forest has had an AmeriCorps VISTA program for many years, and “this new Public Health AmeriCorps investment will expand the meaningful work already in motion,” said Karen Dahl, AmeriCorps senior adviser for COVID-19.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

William Bodziak, an expert on shoe impressions, testified that a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones' Lincoln Town Car the night Jones was found dead in 2002. But it is not a definitive match. The shoe impressions are the only piece of physical evidence that police used to tie the five teenagers to the crime scene. The four men (one of the men died before filing a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are seeking exoneration from a panel of three superior court judges in a hearing that started Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. 

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

Jessicah Black was 16 when she told Winston-Salem police that five teenagers were involved in the death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. But nearly 20 years later, she told a panel of three superior court judges that she lied after hours of interrogation from Winston-Salem police detectives. She said she just wanted to go home and detectives told her that the five boys had already confessed. They told her, Black said, she was lying when she tried to tell the truth. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert