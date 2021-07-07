Wake Forest Baptist adjusts visitor policy to allow those as young as age 12

Wake Forest Baptist Health has adjusted its visitation policy to allow healthy people as young as age 12 to visit adult and pediatric patients who are hospitalized. The change took effect immediately.
The system said Wednesday that the changes affected Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals in Winston-Salem, Bermuda Run, High Point, Lexington and North Wilkesboro.
The changes were done in coordination with parent company Atrium Health’s facilities.
There is an exception for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are under investigation for COVID-19.
Wake Forest Baptist began allowing on June 9 patients to have two healthy visitors at a time, and all other visitor guidelines remain in effect. They can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Visitor-Restrictions. Families with special situations should contact their care team.
All visitors will continue to undergo screenings for symptoms of respiratory illness. They still are required to properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin while in any Wake Forest Baptist facility.
“With the FDA’s authorization allowing adolescents 12 years of age and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine, we encourage everyone age 12 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Dr. Kevin High, Wake Forest Baptist's president, said in a statement.
"The availability of vaccine and the lower rates of infection in our area allowed us to reassess our visitation guidelines and safely lower the age for visitors.
“We know how important it is for patients to have the support of family members, friends and loved ones, and these changes will help us continue to provide the best care and improve outcomes for all of our patients," High said.
High joined with local infectious diseases experts and statewide public-health officials in expressing concern about the recent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
"The visitor policy will remain a moving target until vaccination rates and levels of immunity throughout our communities are high enough to provide reliably low infection risk to our patients," High said.
