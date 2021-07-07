Wake Forest Baptist adjusts visitor policy to allow those as young as age 12

"The availability of vaccine and the lower rates of infection in our area allowed us to reassess our visitation guidelines and safely lower the age for visitors.

“We know how important it is for patients to have the support of family members, friends and loved ones, and these changes will help us continue to provide the best care and improve outcomes for all of our patients," High said.

High joined with local infectious diseases experts and statewide public-health officials in expressing concern about the recent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

"The visitor policy will remain a moving target until vaccination rates and levels of immunity throughout our communities are high enough to provide reliably low infection risk to our patients," High said.

The main exception is for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are considered a patient under investigation.

“These changes allow more flexibility for family members, visitors or labor coaches to provide invaluable support and encouragement to our patients,” Dr. Kevin High, president of the Wake Forest Baptist system, said in a statement.

“The involvement of loved ones is extremely important in the healing process and helps us improve outcomes and provide the best care to all of our patients.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.