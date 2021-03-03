Wake Forest Baptist boosting minimum wage to $15 an hour in April

The minimum wage is increasing in April to $15 an hour at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the largest employer in Winston-Salem at about 14,000 people.
The healthcare system did not say how many employees would benefit from the 20% raise from $12.50 an hour set in November 2018.
At that time, Wake Forest Baptist said 9% of its workforce, or about 1,460 employees, benefitted from the increase.
From an annual perspective, the salaries for affected minimum-wage employees will go from $26,000 to $31,200.
The system said it also was making “market adjustments and pay alignment incentives” for other employees.
Altogether, about 12,000 employees are projected to benefit from the wage initiative which represents a $23 million additional salary and benefits expenditure.
“This is part of a broader strategy across the healthcare system to competitively position compensation to attract and retain top talent,” the system said in a statement.
Wake Forest Baptist said the salaries for about 7,500 employees over several pay grades will increase to the new minimum wage, or by 2%, whichever is greater.
The minimum rate for a Staff Nurse RN is increasing,along with pay for about 4,500 nurses in nursing professional salary plans, to $15 an hour, or by $1 an hour, whichever is greater.
Evening, night and shift differentials will be aligned for market competitiveness across the system.
“We are so proud of our wonderful employees and we are very glad to be able to provide a well-deserved increase in their compensation,” Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist, said in a statement.
Wake Forest Baptist joins Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health in setting a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
The Novant salary hike went into effect Jan. 1, affecting more than 2,000 employees systemwide, including nearly 900 in the Triad.
The Novant initiative represents about $4.3 million in additional employee compensation expenses, said Carmen Canales, Novant’s chief human-resources officer.
Novant has 29,233 employees overall, including about 8,500 in the Triad.
Cone Health completed on Jan. 31 a two-year pledge to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour. The Greensboro-based system raised the minimum wage from $12 to $13 an hour in February 2020.
About 2,200 Cone-affiliated employees, or 17% of the 13,000 workforce, benefited from the latest increase that represents a $4 million annual boost in employee wages.
“We are seeing more employers adopt some type of higher floor on wages,” said Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte. “Obviously, this benefits the workers receiving those wages, but it also raises the bar for new hires.
“One of the constant challenges for business owners is attracting and keeping talented workers.
“With this being a fairly substantial increase over the past couple of years, the higher minimum wage likely will help the systems attract and hold onto good workers,” Vitner said.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University in Raleigh, said the health-care systems have “apparently assessed that the added costs of its new wage structure will be offset by higher worker quality and less worker turnover.”
336-727-7376