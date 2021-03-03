Wake Forest Baptist boosting minimum wage to $15 an hour in April

The minimum wage is increasing in April to $15 an hour at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the largest employer in Winston-Salem at about 14,000 people.

The healthcare system did not say how many employees would benefit from the 20% raise from $12.50 an hour set in November 2018.

At that time, Wake Forest Baptist said 9% of its workforce, or about 1,460 employees, benefitted from the increase.

From an annual perspective, the salaries for affected minimum-wage employees will go from $26,000 to $31,200.

The system said it also was making “market adjustments and pay alignment incentives” for other employees.

Altogether, about 12,000 employees are projected to benefit from the wage initiative which represents a $23 million additional salary and benefits expenditure.

“This is part of a broader strategy across the healthcare system to competitively position compensation to attract and retain top talent,” the system said in a statement.

Wake Forest Baptist said the salaries for about 7,500 employees over several pay grades will increase to the new minimum wage, or by 2%, whichever is greater.