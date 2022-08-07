Wake Forest Baptist Church on university campus folding after 66 years

Wake Forest Baptist Church, an influential voice in social justice issues and part of a nearly two-century tradition of a Baptist congregation meeting on campus, will soon close for good, its pastor said Sunday.

“The membership of Wake Forest Baptist Church has voted to dissolve due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University,” the Rev. Rayce Lamb, interim pastor, said in a letter Sunday.

A Wake Forest University spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call Sunday night seeking comment.

The present-day church was organized in 1956 when Wake Forest College moved from the town of Wake Forest to its present location in Winston-Salem. Its closing will end more than a half-century of progressive activism, Lamb noted.

“From marching for Civil Rights in the 1960s, providing care to AIDS patients in the 1990s, and being a tireless advocate for marriage equality in the 2000s, Wake Forest Baptist Church has never been afraid to fight for justice and share the expansive love of Christ,” he wrote in his letter. “The impact this church has had on both the Winston-Salem and the Wake Forest University community cannot be overstated and it will be missed. But, while Wake Forest Baptist Church will cease to exist, the resilient faith held by its members will not, and together we will move forward to do God’s work in new ways.”

No official closing date has been determined, and the congregation will continue to worship on campus at Davis Chapel in the interim, according to a press release from the church.

Wake Forest Baptist Church originally was established in 1835 on the campus of what was then known as Wake Forest Institute, a year after the school was founded by the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.

The early congregation was made up largely of students, faculty and a “few enslaved students,” according to a history on the church’s website.

That church remains in operation today in Wake Forest under the same name.

In Winston-Salem, the university and the Baptist Convention agreed to sever ties in 1986 after decades of dispute over academic freedom and moral constraints at the school.

Bill Leonard, founding dean and professor of divinity emeritus at the Wake Forest School of Divinity, said that split led to a decline in the number of Baptist students and faculty members at the university, which resulted in the gradual shrinking of the congregation.

“It’s a grand legacy that the church has had at Wake Forest,” Leonard said of the church’s 66 years in Winston-Salem. “It touched the lives of so many people, students and faculty in particular over the years, and shaped those individuals profoundly.”

While the Baptist State Convention clung to conservative principles, Wake Forest Baptist actively confronted systemic racism, promoted health equity and became a voice for the LGBTQ community.

“They have represented a kind of Baptist progressivism that has been an influential element in the larger Baptist world,” Leonard noted.

Lamb, the interim pastor, said he would work with members in the coming months to introduce them to other local congregations and ministries that share the same progressive values.