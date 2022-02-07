Wake Forest Baptist closes parking deck as next step in $450 million tower project

Visitor parking at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will become tighter temporarily as part of the construction project on a $450 million care tower.
Parking Deck B, located in the heart of the Ardmore campus, was closed permanently on Monday. Demolition is slated to begin in early March.
The tower is projected to debut in 2026. It will feature an emergency department, operating rooms and enhanced adult intensive-care units.
“While we hope to minimize disruptions during this time as much as we can for our patients, visitors and staff, we ask everyone to allow extra time to arrive and park and to treat each other, and our staff, with patience and understanding,” Cathleen Wheatley, the medical center's president, said in a statement.
The first step for the project was constructing a helipad on top of Parking Deck C, which is near the emergency department and the Comprehensive Cancer Center. That project included a new elevator to allow patients to be quickly transported to the emergency department, trauma center and operating rooms.
Baptist said that "further adjustments in traffic, parking and pedestrian flow will occur throughout the construction process, and additional signage and staff will be in place to help patients and visitors navigate the medical center."
Patients and visitors are encouraged to visit www.wakehealth.edu for more information that includes new campus maps and parking instructions.
The tower is a key element in Atrium Health’s commitment to make $3.4 billion in investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities through 2030.
On March 16, Baptist disclosed plans to build a new Brenner Children’s Hospital outpatient center in the Triad, representing an investment of at least $30 million.
A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been announced.
The children’s outpatient center will offer pediatric clinics and services, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, an on-site lab and pharmacy services.
