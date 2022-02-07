Wake Forest Baptist closes parking deck as next step in $450 million tower project

Visitor parking at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will become tighter temporarily as part of the construction project on a $450 million care tower.

Parking Deck B, located in the heart of the Ardmore campus, was closed permanently on Monday. Demolition is slated to begin in early March.

The tower is projected to debut in 2026. It will feature an emergency department, operating rooms and enhanced adult intensive-care units.

“While we hope to minimize disruptions during this time as much as we can for our patients, visitors and staff, we ask everyone to allow extra time to arrive and park and to treat each other, and our staff, with patience and understanding,” Cathleen Wheatley, the medical center's president, said in a statement.

The first step for the project was constructing a helipad on top of Parking Deck C, which is near the emergency department and the Comprehensive Cancer Center. That project included a new elevator to allow patients to be quickly transported to the emergency department, trauma center and operating rooms.