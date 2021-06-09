Wake Forest Baptist eases hospital visitor restrictions

This includes children who are hospitalized, undergoing same-day procedures or surgeries, or visiting the Brenner Children’s emergency department or outpatient clinics.

Adult inpatients are now allowed to have a healthy adult family member or support person stay overnight. Previously, overnight stays were not permitted.

Two healthy adult family members or visitors may accompany or visit the patient between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Family members and visitors can switch during the same day, which was previously not permitted.

Expectant mothers are allowed to have two healthy adult family members or visitors for her entire stay.

Family members and visitors may switch during the same day. A labor coach or doula counts as one of the two visitors.

For C-section deliveries, only one visitor may accompany the patient and a labor coach is not permitted. Once patients are moved to a room, they may have two healthy adult visitors.

Wake Forest Baptist said that if the lobby exceeds a safe seating capacity, only essential visitors who are assisting with mobility or communication needs may remain. All other visitors must remain outside the emergency department until the patient is placed in a treatment space.