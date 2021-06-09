 Skip to main content
Wake Forest Baptist eases hospital visitor restrictions
Wake Forest Baptist eases hospital visitor restrictions

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Wake Forest Baptist Health has expanded, effectively immediately, its visitor restrictions to allow for two family members and friends at a time in most instances. Changes affected all Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Wake Forest Baptist Health has expanded, effectively immediately, its COVID-19 visitor restrictions to allow for two family members and friends at a time in most instances.

The changes affected Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals in Winston-Salem, Bermuda Run, High Point, Lexington and North Wilkesboro.

The changes were done in coordination with parent company Atrium Health's facilities.

The main exception is for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are considered a patient under investigation.

“These changes allow more flexibility for family members, visitors or labor coaches to provide invaluable support and encouragement to our patients,” Dr. Kevin High, president of the Wake Forest Baptist system, said in a statement.

“The involvement of loved ones is extremely important in the healing process and helps us improve outcomes and provide the best care to all of our patients.”

Adult emergency department patients can have one healthy adult visitor accompany them as long as the lobby remains at a safe seating capacity. Visitors may switch during the visit.

Previously, no visitors were permitted in emergency department waiting rooms.

Pediatric patients are now allowed to have two healthy parents or legal guardians at all times.

This includes children who are hospitalized, undergoing same-day procedures or surgeries, or visiting the Brenner Children’s emergency department or outpatient clinics.

Adult inpatients are now allowed to have a healthy adult family member or support person stay overnight. Previously, overnight stays were not permitted.

Two healthy adult family members or visitors may accompany or visit the patient between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Family members and visitors can switch during the same day, which was previously not permitted.

Expectant mothers are allowed to have two healthy adult family members or visitors for her entire stay.

Family members and visitors may switch during the same day. A labor coach or doula counts as one of the two visitors.

For C-section deliveries, only one visitor may accompany the patient and a labor coach is not permitted. Once patients are moved to a room, they may have two healthy adult visitors.

Wake Forest Baptist said that if the lobby exceeds a safe seating capacity, only essential visitors who are assisting with mobility or communication needs may remain. All other visitors must remain outside the emergency department until the patient is placed in a treatment space.

All visitors must continue to undergo screenings for symptoms of respiratory illness, as well as must continue to properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin while in any Wake Forest Baptist facility.

Children may not visit hospitalized patients, but families with special situations should contact their care team and attending physician.

Full visitation guidelines can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Visitor-Restrictions.

 

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Novant visitor restrictions

Visitor restrictions for Novant Health Inc. hospitals were most recently updated May 18.

The restrictions cover Forsyth Medical Center, as well as hospitals in Clemmons, Kernersville, Thomasville and Medical Park Hospital.

They include:

* One visitor in emergency department except for pediatric patients with 24/7 visitation allowed;

* Two visitors in intensive care units;

* Two visitors for adult inpatients with visitation ending at 9 p.m.;

* Two visitors for pediatric patients allowed 24/7;

* Two visitors for expecting mothers 24/7; and

* One visitor for a behavioral health patient.

