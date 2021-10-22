Wake Forest Baptist employees now have Nov. 30 vaccination deadline. Thousands of Atrium workers out of compliance.

Atrium said the extension was approved because "many of our teammates have told us they want to become compliant but needed a bit more time."

"We are recognizing good faith efforts so people who have received at least one shot by the Oct. 31 deadline will be considered on their way to being in compliance with our vaccination policies, as long as they complete their second shot by Nov. 30."

Atrium said employees have been provided with information about the benefits of vaccination and the federal government's vaccination mandate requirement for healthcare workers who aren't granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

"This new (federal) requirement makes it clear that anyone working in a healthcare setting should expect COVID-19 vaccination to be a condition of employment," Atrium said.

The health care system has not disclosed how many medical and/or religious exemption requests it has received or how it will determine which to grant.

Baptist previously cited the highly contagious nature of the delta variant as a primary factor in mandating employees be fully vaccinated.

