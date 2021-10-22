Wake Forest Baptist employees now have Nov. 30 vaccination deadline. Thousands of Atrium workers out of compliance.

Atrium Health confirmed Friday it is giving thousands of unvaccinated workers until Nov. 30 to fully comply with a vaccine mandate in order to keep their jobs.
The system said in a statement that, by Oct. 31, affected employees still need to get either their first shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be considered compliant.
Employees will then have until the end of November to get their second shots if necessary.
The requirement covers 64,750 Atrium employees. More than 19,000 of them work for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, including 14,000 employees in Forsyth County.
Atrium did not disclose how many employees have failed to begin the vaccination process.
Charlotte NPR station WFAE reported that, based on an Atrium memo sent to employees Wednesday, about 5,750 employees — nearly 9% of its overall workforce — have yet to comply with the vaccine mandate.
WFAE reported the memo informed employees that those who do not meet the Oct. 31 deadline for a first dose “will no longer be in good standing” and could be fired.
Atrium said in a statement that "we are committed to having our workforce fully compliant with our Atrium Health vaccination requirements. We believe it is in the best interests of patient safety and workplace safety for everyone who is in our facilities."
Atrium said the extension was approved because "many of our teammates have told us they want to become compliant but needed a bit more time."
"We are recognizing good faith efforts so people who have received at least one shot by the Oct. 31 deadline will be considered on their way to being in compliance with our vaccination policies, as long as they complete their second shot by Nov. 30."
Atrium said employees have been provided with information about the benefits of vaccination and the federal government's vaccination mandate requirement for healthcare workers who aren't granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons.
"This new (federal) requirement makes it clear that anyone working in a healthcare setting should expect COVID-19 vaccination to be a condition of employment," Atrium said.
The health care system has not disclosed how many medical and/or religious exemption requests it has received or how it will determine which to grant.
Baptist previously cited the highly contagious nature of the delta variant as a primary factor in mandating employees be fully vaccinated.
“By making the vaccine mandatory … we are taking reasonable steps to make sure that our teammates — many of whom remain on the frontlines, interacting directly with people who have COVID — are protected and available to care for members of the community as we deal with the next phases of the pandemic,” Baptist said.
Novant fired 175
on Sept. 27, Novant Health Inc. fired 175 workers for not complying with its COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Novant said it considers those employees as having voluntarily resigned from their jobs, meaning they likely won’t be eligible for unemployment benefits.
More than 99% of Novant’s more than 35,000 employees are in compliance. The system has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.
Novant declined to say where the fired employees worked so it’s unclear how many workers were let go in Forsyth. The workers were spread across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient sites.
In most instances, regular state unemployment benefits — currently up to 13 weeks — are provided for employees whose job ends for reasons beyond their control.
“People who are fired or quit their jobs because they refuse to follow their employer’s vaccine requirement should not expect to receive unemployment benefits,” N.C. Commerce Department spokesman Larry Parker said in September.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, said Tuesday that the system has not seen "a major impact on staffing related to our vaccination program.”
“Patients get the care they need, and we feel very good about that,” he said.
Cone Health extension
Cone Health has about 13,000 employees systemwide.
In July, the Greensboro health-care system set an Oct. 1 deadline for employees to complete the two-dose regimen. That was later extended to Oct. 28.
However, employees who opt for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine still must comply by Oct. 1.
Cone said it will not report employee vaccination compliance numbers until the Oct. 28 deadline has passed. The deadline has passed for employees to submit medical and religious exemption requests.
336-727-7376