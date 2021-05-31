Wake Forest Baptist finds nearly 100% positive tests for COVID-19 antibodies after introduction of vaccine

Among the goals for state funding of the study: the rapid development of a method that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community-testing initiatives; and other research related to COVID-19.

As of April 30, the bulk of the participants are between ages 35 and 75, but range in age from 16 to 95.

The vast majority of study participants have received an antibody test to date by race have been whites at 88.6%, with Blacks at 3.1%, Hispanics at 2.4%, and those listed as "other" at 5.9%.

"We recognize that people of color continue to be underrepresented in research, including this study," the researchers said. "Any person of color who enrolls in the study will be selected to receive antibody tests to ensure we adequately understand the effects of COVID-19 on these populations."

Researchers said they have partnered with several community-based organizations to increase access to the study and raise awareness about COVID-19.

"We will continue to work to increase representation from African American and Latinx community members to ensure we have adequate data to better understand how COVID-19 is affecting members of those communities."

All data is being shared in real time with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and state and local public health departments.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.