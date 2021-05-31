Wake Forest Baptist finds nearly 100% positive tests for COVID-19 antibodies after introduction of vaccine

The introduction of COVID-19 vaccines in late December has contributed to a near 100% probability of a positive antibody test among participants in a Wake Forest Baptist Health study.
Wake Forest Baptist researchers began antibody testing in April 2020, with Atrium Health also participating. Eligible patients have received care within their respective health systems.
Participants take an antibody test every two months of the study to determine the levels of community spread of the coronavirus. The center began providing testing results in early June 2020.
In December, the study was expanded beyond its Triad-centric reach to include patients at WakeMed, Vidant Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Campbell University.
The expansion began shortly before the Dec. 20 rollout of the first round of Pfizer vaccines.
As of Dec. 9, the study had 20,159 enrollees and 8,006 participants who had received an antibody test result. At that point, a positive antibody test most likely came from being infected by COVID-19.
At that time, researchers reported about 30% of participants having a positive antibodies test, which meant they had developed — at least temporarily — an immune response to the virus.
Fast forward about 4½ months to April 30, and the study has 45,408 enrollees, of which 26,478 are participating through Wake Forest Baptist.
There were 20,396 participants who have had at least one antibody test result, of which 12,814 were through Wake Forest Baptist.
By February, researchers had found a spike in positive antibody tests at 60% of participants.
By mid-March, nearly 90% of participants who are healthcare workers had a positive antibody test, while 55% of non-healthcare workers had tested positive.
The latest results, as of April 30, had nearly 99% of participating healthcare workers with a positive test, along with 93.8% of non-healthcare workers.
"Since vaccines rolled out, we’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of positive antibody tests," researchers said,
Researchers said they opted to emphasize the probability of positive antibody tests "to get an accurate percentage of those who would test positive."
"There are participants who enrolled at the beginning of the study, but have not continued to take antibody tests. There are other active participants who have not yet taken an antibody test since they reported their vaccinations.
"The probability chart provides a more accurate representation of the level of antibody among study participants than the raw data."
Background
Researchers provide study participants with at-home test kits every month for one year to track the virus and population immunity over time.
Participants in a subset of the main study will use an at-home test kit to prick their fingers, and the test will use a drop of blood to identify whether it contains COVID-19 antibodies.
If antibodies are present, it would signal with a high probability the individuals had the virus in the past.
Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through this study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.
The Wake Forest Baptist portion of the study has participants primarily from Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties.
However, an enrollment chart shows there are individuals from far away as Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
In April 2020, state Republican legislative leaders provided Wake Forest Baptist researchers with $100,000 in state money as part of the lawmakers’ plan for the random testing of 1,000 North Carolinians for COVID-19.
In May 2020, state legislators approved providing a $20 million boost to the study.
Among the goals for state funding of the study: the rapid development of a method that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community-testing initiatives; and other research related to COVID-19.
As of April 30, the bulk of the participants are between ages 35 and 75, but range in age from 16 to 95.
The vast majority of study participants have received an antibody test to date by race have been whites at 88.6%, with Blacks at 3.1%, Hispanics at 2.4%, and those listed as "other" at 5.9%.
"We recognize that people of color continue to be underrepresented in research, including this study," the researchers said. "Any person of color who enrolls in the study will be selected to receive antibody tests to ensure we adequately understand the effects of COVID-19 on these populations."
Researchers said they have partnered with several community-based organizations to increase access to the study and raise awareness about COVID-19.
"We will continue to work to increase representation from African American and Latinx community members to ensure we have adequate data to better understand how COVID-19 is affecting members of those communities."
All data is being shared in real time with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and state and local public health departments.
