Wake Forest Baptist, Forsyth Medical remain in middle of NC hospitals in U.S. News ranking

None of the Triad’s three main hospitals received a top-50 specialty listing in the high-profile U.S. News & World Report ranking for the fourth consecutive report.

The magazine released its Best Hospitals ranking for 2022-23 early Tuesday at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

U.S. News said its procedures and conditions methodology are “based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as survival rates, patient experience and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.”

For the 18 North Carolina hospitals reviewed, Moses Cone of Greensboro was tied for third, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist was eighth, and Forsyth Medical Center was 14th.

By comparison, in the 2021-22 report, Cone was seventh, Baptist eighth and Forsyth tied for 16th.

The 2021-22 report reviewed about 4,500 hospitals nationwide in 15 specialties. Only 164 hospitals nationwide were ranked in at least one national top-50 specialty.

US News defines a high-performance specialty ranking as being outside the top-50 nationally, but “was significantly better than average” and typically in the top-10% in the category.

Cone was ranked as high performance in gastroenterology and GI surgery. Baptist achieved high performance in cancer, and in neurology and neurosurgery. Forsyth did not receive a high-performance specialty ranking.

The number of individual procedures and conditions has been expanded from 17 to 20 in the latest report. In those categories, Cone was ranked as high-performing in 17, Baptist in 11 and Forsyth in seven.

“For patients considering their options for where to get care, the Best Hospitals rankings are designed to help them and their medical professionals identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said in a statement.

“The new cancer ratings provide patients facing surgery for prostate cancer or gynecological cancer with previously unavailable information to assist them in making a critical health care decision.”

Cone chief executive Mary Jo Cagle said in a statement that “the bottom line is that you don’t need to travel any further than your nearest Cone Health facility for the very best care.”

“Our focus on quality and service means some of the very best care in the country starts in your neighborhood.”

Dr. Julie Freischlag, Wake Forest Baptist’s chief executive, said in a statement that “as the region’s only academic learning health system, we are on the leading edge of many new treatments and techniques and are always committed to improving, innovating and elevating the level of care we provide to all who count on us.” Novant said in a statement that U.S. News’ ranking “is just one of many hospital rating systems, each with their own criteria and methodology.”

“We believe different hospital rating systems are a good resource for patients to make healthcare decisions that are right for them.

“We remain dedicated to finding ways to make the healthcare experience better for all patients.”

Ranking changes

U.S. News calculates the Best Hospitals rankings for overall performance, specialties, states and metro areas “using a variety of measures from data provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.”

For the 2022 rankings, U.S. News expanded the number of metrics it measures within health equity “that highlights which hospitals provide more care to low-income patients and which have racial disparities in certain surgical outcomes.”

In 2019, U.S. News made a significant change in how it measures the hospitals’ performance in the 15 specialty categories.

The methodology change “enhanced the way we account for differences in patient populations, and how those differences affect hospitals’ performance, and incorporated additional patient-centered measures reflecting patient satisfaction and how often patients go directly home from the hospital,” U.S. News said.

The 2019 change left Baptist without a top-50 specialty listing in the last four reports after achieving a specialty category ranking annually for more than a quarter-century. Wake Forest Baptist has touted in its marketing for years that the top-50 specialty rankings were a key verification of the quality of its services and patient care.

Harder said the top-50 specialty ratings “are important for a small number of niche patients who need national expertise.”

“These are centers where patients and family members would consider going out-of-state or out-of-region for care, and be willing to go out-of-network for the level of care.”

N.C. rankings

As has been the pattern for U.S. News for several years, the rankings tilted again toward academic medical centers in North Carolina and nationally.

Duke University Hospital remained first in the state, being nationally ranked again in 11 adult specialties, the same as the previous two reports.

However, Duke was not ranked among the nation’s top-20 hospitals for the fourth consecutive year.

UNC Hospitals remained No. 2 in the state, being nationally ranked in four specialty categories.

Carolinas Medical Center, the flagship hospital for Atrium Health, was ranked tied for No. 3. Atrium is the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center, which was acquired by Novant Health Inc. on Feb. 2021, was ranked tied for No. 10.

Of the non-academic medical centers in N.C. reviewed by U.S. News, just the Raleigh campus of WakeMed received a national specialty category ranking for rehabilitation.

Mixed response

The release of the annual U.S. News report stirs discussion about the value of hospital rankings as more groups produce listings.

Some advocacy groups, such as the American Hospital Association, complain that academic medical centers get lower quality scores on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Hospital Compares, in part because they treat the sickest of the sick, along with a significant number of low-income patients without insurance.

Medicare officials say the rankings are risk-adjusted to take into account the kinds of patients a hospital serves, and that hospitals with more stars have tended to have lower death and readmission rates.

Other hospital ratings include www.leapfroggroup.org, www.ahrq.gov, www.healthgrades.com and www.drscore.com.

Healthcare systems tend to cite the rankings that put them in the best light.

For example, Novant has said Leapfrog is “the rating system that we particularly measure ourselves against ... for safety, quality and patient experience.”

Leapfrog released in May its spring 2022 report that focuses on patient safety and care. Leapfrog is founded by larger employers and private health care purchasers. Leapfrog has been providing semiannual grades since 2012.

The patient-safety grade for Forsyth was an “A” for the seventh consecutive report. Baptist was rated as “B” for the second consecutive report and Cone was “A” for the second consecutive report.

In July, nonpartisan think tank Lown Institute released its third-annual Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility that evaluated 16 health care systems and 94 hospitals in N.C.

The index evaluates hospitals on 53 metrics contained within the three primary categories. Hospitals with A grades in all three health equity, value and patient outcomes categories are rated as “most socially responsible.”

Cone received an overall A grade and was ranked fourth among the 16 N.C. systems measured, while Atrium was ranked seventh with a B and Novant was ranked 11th with a B. Among other Triad hospitals, High Point Regional Medical Center was ninth with an A, Cone was 12th with an A, Baptist as 39th with a B and Forsyth was 45th with a B.