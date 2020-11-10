Wake Forest Baptist gains federal grant for flu vaccine study

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center announced Tuesday it has received a $2.9 million federal grant toward developing a flu vaccine for children under age 6 months.

There is no flu vaccine for children at that age, which makes newborns and young infants particularly susceptible to the flu. They are six times more likely to die from the infection than older children.

The four-year grant comes from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Wake Forest School of Medicine scientists are using a pre-clinical model to attempt to develop a safe and effective vaccine for those ages 6 months and younger.

"It is now recommended that pregnant women get the flu vaccine because it is currently the only way to increase the level of protection in newborns until they begin to develop their own immune response and are old enough to get a flu vaccine," said Martha Alexander-Miller, Ph.D., principal investigator of the study and director of Wake Forest Baptist’s Center for Vaccines at the Extremes of Aging.

Richard Craver