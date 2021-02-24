Wake Forest Baptist gives COVID-19 vaccine to patients getting dialysis. It's a 'no-brainer,' patient says

So far, about 60% of the patients who have been vaccinated though the dialysis centers are Black or Hispanic, which matches the patient demographic, Freedman said.

The dialysis centers have combined 2,100 patients or so patients, of which 975 are older than 65.

Of the patients eligible for vaccination Coe said 45% have agreed to be vaccinated.

Another 200 dialysis patients have gotten the vaccine either through their long-term care facility or from the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

Half of the dialysis patients in Forsyth are in the Wake Forest Baptist system; the other half are in the Novant Health Inc. system.

"While there has been some hesitancy among some folks, some of which said they would rather have someone else get the vaccine first, by and large we've had more of our patients say 'I want it' once how safe it is was explained to them," Coe said.

According to a Canadian study published Feb. 4 in the medical journal CMAJ, patients undergoing long-term dialysis were more than five times likelier to be infected with COVID-19, and nearly four times more likely to die than the general population.