Wake Forest Baptist Health setting up vaccine appointments for patients 65 to 74 years old

Wake Forest Baptist Health patients between the ages of 65 and 74 can now make appointments to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Vaccines are by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments can be made by calling 336-70-COVID, the system said Thursday.
The system is working on providing an online appointment scheduling option.
Patients can more details about vaccinations through their myWakeHealth accounts and at www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine.
The number of vaccinations available will depend on the system's allotment from the state.
"Based on the vaccine supply we receive from the state of North Carolina, it could take months to provide the two required doses for full vaccination with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to all of our patients," the system said. "We appreciate your patience."
Wake Forest Baptist and its parent company Atrium Health are also planning a mass-vaccination clinic in Winston-Salem. Details about that clinic have not yet been released.
About 10,000 Wake Forest Baptist employees have received their first vaccine dose and nearly 5,000 have received both doses.
How to get a COVID-19 vaccination
Forsyth County Department of Public Health
The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Jan. 26.
Shots are available to those 65 and older and to health care workers.
When appointments resume, they can be made at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate or by calling 336-703-2081. The department paused the call-in option on Jan. 7.
The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Vaccination clinic: The county is finalizing plans to set up a mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The goal is to open the site Jan. 25.
Novant
Novant's local schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Jan. 23.
Novant is making vaccination appointments for people 65 and older through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.
Novant said individuals not in its network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx.
Vaccination clinic: Novant plans to open its mass vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. The goal is to open it by Jan. 25 and operate on a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekday schedule.
There also is plans for a local vaccination clinic Jan. 23 focused on minority communities for about 150 individuals. The site had not been confirmed as of Wednesday.
Wake Forest Baptist
Wake Forest Baptist said Jan, 21 it has opened vaccination appointments to in-network individuals ages 65 and over by calling 336-70-COVID.
Patients will be updated about access to vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.
Vaccination clinic: Atrium Health has plans for a mass vaccination site in Forsyth through Wake Forest Baptist. No site or date has yet been set.
Cone Health
Cone Health's vaccinations are being done by appointment at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.
To join the waitlist for a vaccine, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-wait-list. An email address is required to join the waitlist.
Concerned about COVID-19?
