Wake Forest Baptist Health setting up vaccine appointments for patients 65 to 74 years old

Wake Forest Baptist Health patients between the ages of 65 and 74 can now make appointments to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccines are by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments can be made by calling 336-70-COVID, the system said Thursday.

The system is working on providing an online appointment scheduling option.

Patients can more details about vaccinations through their myWakeHealth accounts and at www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine.

The number of vaccinations available will depend on the system's allotment from the state.

"Based on the vaccine supply we receive from the state of North Carolina, it could take months to provide the two required doses for full vaccination with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to all of our patients," the system said. "We appreciate your patience."

Wake Forest Baptist and its parent company Atrium Health are also planning a mass-vaccination clinic in Winston-Salem. Details about that clinic have not yet been released.

About 10,000 Wake Forest Baptist employees have received their first vaccine dose and nearly 5,000 have received both doses.

