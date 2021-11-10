Wake Forest Baptist moves up in latest national ratings; Forsyth Medical Center maintains A grade

The patient-safety grade for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center was rated as a “B” by a national hospital watchdog group in a semiannual report timed for release Wednesday.
It represents an upgrade for Baptist, which had a C grade in the previous eight reports.
Forsyth Medical Center, meanwhile, retained an A grade for the sixth consecutive report.
Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro improved to A from B, while Wesley Long went from C to B.
The Leapfrog Group, which does the semiannual analysis, is a national nonprofit organization founded by larger employers and private health care purchasers. Leapfrog has been providing semiannual grades since 2012.
For the fall 2021 report, Leapfrog discloses grades based on 30 health care categories for 2,901 hospitals nationally, including post-operative sepsis, blood leakage and kidney injury for the first time.
The reports are considered as a key health care provider measuring stick. Its overall and individual category grades can reflect multiple years of review.
“We are very pleased to see the (Baptist) grade improve to a B,” Dr. Andrea Fernandez, Baptist’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.
“This grade reflects the hard work and dedication from many of our leaders, and it is so encouraging to continue to see improvement as we strive to always deliver safe, quality care.”
Baptist has said that “it is important to remember that Leapfrog is one survey, and overall quality and safety can only be measured by looking at many different rating systems and carefully examining their methodology.”
Baptist said Davie Medical Center received a letter grade for the first time, which was an A. Davie had achieved enough patient volume and measures to be measured by Leapfrog.
Novant’s Medical Park Hospital was graded at A for the 12th consecutive report, while Kernersville Medical Center remained at A.
It was the first time an A score was achieved by Novant’s 11 hospitals in North Carolina that are reviewed by Leapfrog. Clemmons Medical Center was not included in the review.
That makes Novant the state’s largest health care system to achieve that goal.
“Novant Health is committed to setting the standard for safe, quality patient care,” Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant’s chief medical and scientific officer, said in a statement.
“Our team of physicians, nurses, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists and clinical team members utilize data, analytics and artificial intelligence to predict and prevent errors and infections before they happen, while also developing best practices to improve patient safety, quality and satisfaction.”
Background
Leapfrog assigns letter grades from A to F to hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections, and improve patient satisfaction.
About 32% of hospitals nationally received an A, while 26% received a B, 35% received a C, 7% received a D, and less than 1% received an F.
Leapfrog researchers said they have determined that when compared with an A hospital, patients on average face a 35% greater risk of avoidable death at a B hospital face, an 88% greater risk at a C hospital and a 92% greater risk at a D and F hospital.
Researchers use publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog hospital survey, and secondary data sources to produce a composite score.
“As the pandemic continues, we all have heightened awareness of the importance of hospitals in our communities and in our lives,” Leah Binder, Leapfrog’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. “It is critical that all hospitals put patient safety first.
Now we have more information on more hospitals than ever before, so people can protect themselves and their families.”
Binder has said that hospitals “with a consistent pattern of protecting patients from errors, accidents and injuries, like these straight-A hospitals, seem to have been more prepared when the pandemic hit.”
Other reports
In July, none of the Triad’s three main hospitals received a top-50 specialty listing in the high-profile U.S. News & World Report ranking for the third consecutive report.
The 2021-22 US News report reviewed about 4,750 hospitals nationwide in 15 specialties — the primary focus of the report — along with 17 procedures and conditions.
Some advocacy groups, such as the American Hospital Association, complain that academic medical centers get lower quality scores on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Hospital Compares, in part because they treat the sickest of the sick, along with a significant number of low-income patients without insurance.
Medicare officials say the rankings are risk-adjusted to take into account the kinds of patients a hospital serves, and that hospitals with more stars have tended to have lower death and readmission rates.
Other hospital ratings include www.ahrq.gov, www.healthgrades.com and www.drscore.com.
Healthcare systems tend to cite those hospital rankings that put them in the best light.
