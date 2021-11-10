Wake Forest Baptist moves up in latest national ratings; Forsyth Medical Center maintains A grade

“This grade reflects the hard work and dedication from many of our leaders, and it is so encouraging to continue to see improvement as we strive to always deliver safe, quality care.”

Baptist has said that “it is important to remember that Leapfrog is one survey, and overall quality and safety can only be measured by looking at many different rating systems and carefully examining their methodology.”

Baptist said Davie Medical Center received a letter grade for the first time, which was an A. Davie had achieved enough patient volume and measures to be measured by Leapfrog.

Novant’s Medical Park Hospital was graded at A for the 12th consecutive report, while Kernersville Medical Center remained at A.

It was the first time an A score was achieved by Novant’s 11 hospitals in North Carolina that are reviewed by Leapfrog. Clemmons Medical Center was not included in the review.

That makes Novant the state’s largest health care system to achieve that goal.

“Novant Health is committed to setting the standard for safe, quality patient care,” Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant’s chief medical and scientific officer, said in a statement.