Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has agreed to pay $754,585 to resolve an overbilling issue at Wilkes Medical Center, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of N.C. said Tuesday.

The healthcare system acquired the nursing unit as part of taking over the Wilkes hospital in July 2017, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Justice officials said that between Jan. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2019, hospital officials "submitted or caused to be submitted claims to Medicare for physical and occupational therapy services provided to patients at the skilled nursing unit that were not supported by documentation."

Justice said it began an investigation after a whistleblower filed a lawsuit under the federal False Claims Act, which allow private parties to bring suit on behalf of the government and to share in any recovery.

The system cooperated with the investigation and took remedial actions to address the issues discovered during the investigation, the attorney's office said.