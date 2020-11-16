Wake Forest Baptist plays key clinical trial role with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center played a significant role in the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna, a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., said Monday a preliminary report found its vaccine had an effective rate of 94.5% in its Phase Three clinical trial among patients critically ill with COIVD-19

The Moderna announcement comes eight days after Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective at about 90%.

Healthcare analysts quoted by The Associated Press said it is possible that both companies are on track to seek Food and Drug Administration permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Wake Forest Baptist was among the first 10 participants in the U.S Moderna trial, which began July 27. Wake partnered with Javara Research on the trial.

"Wake Forest Baptist has had more than 300 volunteers at our site," said Dr. John Sanders, chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist and principal investigator of the local trial.

"We are very excited about these results and proud of our volunteers, institution and Javara for having contributed to such an important finding."