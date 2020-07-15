The completion of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s expansion spree contributed to a record $580.8 million in community-benefits spending during fiscal 2018-19, the system said Wednesday.
The community benefits factor in the system’s acquisitions of Cornerstone Healthcare of High Point and Wilkes Medical Center in fiscal 2017-18 and High Point Regional Medical Center in 2018-19.
Also in February 2018, Wake Forest Baptist acquired Alleghany Memorial Hospital through a 50-50 joint venture with Hugh Chatham Hospital of Elkin.
Community benefits include charity care, plugging Medicaid and Medicare funding gaps, research and community outreach efforts. The N.C. Medical Care Commission requires the report.
The total is up from $450.6 million in 2017-18 and $373.9 million in 2016-17.
The center said the higher community benefit included $45.8 million in charity care, unreimbursed care and community outreach programs and services provided by the High Point hospital and affiliates.
The remainder includes continued increases in patient volumes and improvements in qualifying patients for charity care across the Wake Forest Baptist system.
Wake Forest Baptist has 19,220 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County, with 14,271 workers as of October 2018. It owns and/or manages Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes medical centers.
Wake Forest Baptist reported providing $374 million in estimated unreimbursed care in 2018-19, up $119.5 million.
The system repeated past commentary in saying the higher community-benefits spending came primarily from "significant increases in the non-reimbursed costs of treating patients covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other governmental programs,” along with the addition of the High Point hospital.
Charity care rose $8 million to $73.5 million. Charity care is typically defined as money spent on “caring for the uninsured” and those patients who do not have the financial means to pay.
The system said it had $65 million in bad-debt costs in fiscal 2018-19, up from $49.8 million.
Bad debt typically represents bill payments that it could not collect from patients who had the means to pay. The center does not factor bad debt into its community benefits.
Wake Forest Baptist said it spent $112.1 million, up $4.1 million, on educational and research initiatives. The amount includes spending on medical students and other health care professionals and in research funding not covered by outside sources.
The system provided $14.6 million, down $1.3 million, for community health initiatives, operations and donations, up from $6.8 million. That includes its Faith Health initiatives and programs, and physician community-health access programs. An additional $6.6 million was spent on Downtown Health Plaza programs, down $100,000.
As a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, Wake Forest Baptist enjoys wide tax benefits.
In exchange for providing community benefits, it qualifies for exemptions on state and federal income taxes, as well as city and county property taxes.
Even though the medical center pays sales taxes on some purchases, it may qualify for a refund of some of that money.
