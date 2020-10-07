Wake Forest Baptist study continues to find lower positive rate for COVID-19 antibodies

The latest update on Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s testing for COVID-19 antibodies shows another decline in positive test rates among North Carolinians, primarily in the Triad.

Antibodies — proteins made by the body to fight infections — are measured by medical researchers to determine levels of community spread by viruses. A positive test signifies that an individual has been infected with the virus, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through the study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.

According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity. Usually, 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity, according to the researchers.

The percentage of study participants with antibodies was listed at 2% as of Tuesday, meaning 386 out of 19,306 study participants have been shown to have the antibodies.