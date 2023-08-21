More than 13 years in the making, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is planning to move forward on an ambulatory surgical center off its main Ardmore campus.

But first, the healthcare system must obtain state regulatory approval for $34.7 million in projected cost overruns that would nearly double the initial $38.7 million capital investment plan.

In a recent filing, Wake Forest Baptist said the “primary cause of the ($34.9 million) cost overrun is because of the long project development lead time” since the original 2010 application was approved.

Wake Forest Baptist said the cost overruns would be funded through cash reserves.

The hospital system owns the site near Kerensky Street in the Ardmore neighborhood, which had housed a post office.

Important to the request, the original plan has not changed from a proposed 72,300 square-foot surgical center with eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms, one robotic surgery training enter and one simulation operating room.

Wake Forest Baptist filed its original certificate-of-need application in January 2010, which was opposed by Novant Health. The certificate-of-need process is aimed at preventing unnecessary duplication of medical equipment, facilities and services in a marketplace.

Wake Forest Baptist and Novant compete — often aggressively — for market share in Forsyth County and the Triad, particularly for outpatient procedures that continue to increase in demand.

A major sticking point in the Baptist-Novant dispute was that the State Medical Facilities Plan — the annual needs list determined by state regulators — did not indicate in the 2010 version that new operating rooms were necessary in Forsyth County.

The plan showed a surplus of at least five operating rooms in the market.

Novant argued that in order for Wake Forest Baptist to sustain the operating rooms in the center, it would have to draw patients from other area hospitals.

Novant projected in 2010 that it would lose $7 million to $11.9 million in annual revenue if the Baptist center were allowed to open.

After the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation gave Wake Forest Baptist the green light, Novant filed a series of appeals that culminated in April 2013 with the N.C. Supreme Court declining to address Novant’s final appeal.

By that time, Wake Forest Baptist said it was “analyzing the full scope of the project and updating our planning assumptions before we outline timelines for the project.”

The healthcare operation said in the latest filing that “construction labor and material costs have significantly increased during this time.”

Wake Forest Baptist projects the ambulatory surgical center would serve nearly 8,400 patients within its third year of operation, with 28.5% of the patients residing in Forsyth County.

Wake Forest Baptist has other growth plans in addition to the surgical center. In September 2022, the hospital system unveiled the design of a planned $450 million care tower during a groundbreaking event on the Ardmore campus. The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Wake Forest Baptist said about 100,000 patients come through the emergency department annually. More than 4,300 injured adults and children are cared for at the Level I trauma center, and more than 500 adults and children are provided care in the burn center.

The project was first announced in November 2019 with an update in October 2020 — shortly after Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist said they were combining into one entity under the Atrium umbrella.

The tower is part of an overall $3.4 billion Atrium commitment toward investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities by 2030.