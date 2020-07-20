Rainbow (copy) (copy)

A rainbow appears over Brenner Children's Hospital and the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

 Walt Unks/Journal

Wake Forest Baptist Health has been selected lead investigative institution for a nationwide COVID-19 study.

The study is part of a $54 million, two-year collaboration between Vysnova Partners Inc. and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wake Forest Baptist's portion of the funding is $4 million.

The goal is to address key epidemiological and clinical questions through a multi-site study in patients and health care workers at participating systems in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions that contains several virus hotspots.

The study will help provide estimates of the population prevalence and incidence of COVID-19, along with examine the geographic, demographic and chronologic distributions. Other participants include Atrium Health of Charlotte and LabCorp.

Participants will report daily exposures, risk-reduction behaviors and respiratory disease symptoms through a secure app on their smartphone, tablet or computer. In addition, a systematic sample of participants will receive at-home test kits to identify levels of COVID-19 antibodies.

The effectiveness of some personal protective equipment will be analyzed among health care workers.

Richard Craver

