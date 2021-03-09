Wake Forest Baptist to allow more visitors. Patients can now have two healthy visitors.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Tuesday it will allow adult patients to have two heathy visitors during normal visiting hours.
The system said the policy went into effect Tuesday and covers all of its inpatient hospital settings.
There remains an exception for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or people who may have the the virus. Visitors are allowed for end-of-life patients.
“As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have decreased in recent weeks, we have refined our family and visitor guidelines for the well-being of our patients, their loved ones and our staff,” Dr. Kevin High, president of Wake Forest Baptist Health, said in a statement.
“We recognize that family involvement plays an active role in the healing process and is pivotal to improving outcomes and providing optimal care to our patients.”
For the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients were not permitted to have visitors.
Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc. began allowing one designated visitors for adult patients in June, while Cone Health took that step in July.
Cone and Novant officials could not be immediately reached for comment on whether their system has similar visitor policy changes planned.
Patient visitors at Wake Forest Baptist are allowed to stay for as long as they want between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
"Overnight stays and switching between family members and visitors are not permitted," the system said.
For pediatric patients, two healthy parents or legal guardians may continue to stay with pediatric patients at all times.
This includes children who are hospitalized, undergoing same-day procedures or surgeries, or visiting the Brenner Children’s emergency department or outpatient clinics.
For expectant mothers, one healthy visitor is permitted for her entire stay at all labor and delivery units in the health system.
An adult labor coach is permitted from the time the mother is admitted until the completion of delivery recovery. However, a labor coach is not permitted for mothers delivering their baby by C-section.
Wake Forest Baptist said it is continuing its policy of no family members or visitors being permitted in adult emergency department waiting rooms, unless the patient meets special visitation situations.
One healthy visitor may accompany adult patients in the emergency department treatment space, unless the patient is there for COVID-19.
All visitors must continue to properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin while in any Wake Forest Baptist facility.
Children, including siblings of patients, continue to not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients.
Families with special situations should contact their care team and attending physician.
Access remains limited to specific entrances at each hospital within the Wake Forest Baptist system. All visitors will continue to undergo screening for fever, cough or other symptoms of respiratory illness.
Senate Bill 191 was introduced Monday that would secure allow patients to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
