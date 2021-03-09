Wake Forest Baptist to allow more visitors. Patients can now have two healthy visitors.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Tuesday it will allow adult patients to have two heathy visitors during normal visiting hours.

The system said the policy went into effect Tuesday and covers all of its inpatient hospital settings.

There remains an exception for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or people who may have the the virus. Visitors are allowed for end-of-life patients.

“As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have decreased in recent weeks, we have refined our family and visitor guidelines for the well-being of our patients, their loved ones and our staff,” Dr. Kevin High, president of Wake Forest Baptist Health, said in a statement.

“We recognize that family involvement plays an active role in the healing process and is pivotal to improving outcomes and providing optimal care to our patients.”

For the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients were not permitted to have visitors.

Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc. began allowing one designated visitors for adult patients in June, while Cone Health took that step in July.