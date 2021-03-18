Wake Forest Baptist, Winston-Salem Urban League team up for vaccine initiative

Another COVID-19 community COVID-19 vaccination initiative has been formed in the Triad, this time between Wake Forest Baptist Health, the Mayo Angelou Center for Health Equity and the Winston-Salem Urban League.

The partnership is an extension of the Community Immunity For All collaborative, an effort to coordinate on-site vaccination events with local organizations reaching Black, African American, Hispanic and Latinx communities.

The groups have not set specific event dates and times.

"Wake Forest Baptist Health will be collaborating with the Urban League to identify sites and dates for vaccination events, and we will work with them to schedule appointments," Wake Forest Baptist said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A similar initiative is taking place in the Charlotte area with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist's parent company, and the Urban League of Central Carolinas and Winston-Salem Urban League to co-host vaccination events in Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

The events are being funded through grants received by the National Urban League to support vaccine distribution among underserved communities.