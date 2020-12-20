Wake Forest Baptist's COVID-19 antibodies study expands to Triangle, eastern N.C.

The highest level of positive antibodies tests has been about 10% in early November.

"To have a positive antibody test means that a person has previously been infected with COVID-19 and has developed an immune response to the virus," according to the researchers.

"We cannot determine with these tests if someone is actively infected with COVID-19."

As of Dec. 9, the vast majority of study participants have received an antibody test to date by race have been whites at just under 85%, with Blacks at 6.4% and Hispanics at 3.5%, and those listed as "other" at 5.5%.

"People of color are still underrepresented in our study," the Wake Forest Baptist researchers said on their website.

"As a result, any person of color who enrolls in the study will be selected to receive antibody tests to ensure we adequately understand the effects of COVID-19 on these populations."

According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity. Usually, 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity, according to the researchers.