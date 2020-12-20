Wake Forest Baptist's COVID-19 antibodies study expands to Triangle, eastern N.C.

The COVID-19 antibodies study being conducted by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is being expanded beyond its Triad-centric reach to include the Triangle, eastern and southeastern portions of North Carolina.
Wake Forest Baptist began antibody testing in April, with Atrium Health also participating. Eligible patients have received care within their respective health systems. The center began providing testing results in early June.
The office of N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a news release Monday that WakeMed, Vidant Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Campbell University plan to participate.
The Berger office's news release said that study participants "do not need to be active patients in any of the health systems to join."
As of Dec. 9, the study has 20,159 enrollees and 8,006 participants who have received antibody tests. The goal is participants taking an antibody test every two months of the study.
Researchers provide participants with at-home test kits every month for one year to track the virus and population immunity over time.
Participants in a subset of the main study will use an at-home test kit to prick their fingers, and the test will use a drop of blood to identify whether it contains COVID-19 antibodies.
If antibodies are present, it would signal with a high probability the individuals had the virus in the past.
Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through this study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.
Of the study participants so far, 9.3%, or 742, have had at least one positive antibody test. As of Dec. 9, about 4% of participants, or 320, had a positive antibody test in that previous week.
Although the study has participants primarily from Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties, an enrollment chart shows there are individuals from far away as Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
On April 15, state Republican legislative leaders provided Wake Forest Baptist researchers with $100,000 in state money as part of the lawmakers’ plan for the random testing of 1,000 North Carolinians for COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
In May, state legislators approved providing a $20 million boost to the study.
Among the goals for state funding of the study: the rapid development of a method that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community-testing initiatives; and other research related to COVID-19.
The highest level of positive antibodies tests has been about 10% in early November.
"To have a positive antibody test means that a person has previously been infected with COVID-19 and has developed an immune response to the virus," according to the researchers.
"We cannot determine with these tests if someone is actively infected with COVID-19."
As of Dec. 9, the vast majority of study participants have received an antibody test to date by race have been whites at just under 85%, with Blacks at 6.4% and Hispanics at 3.5%, and those listed as "other" at 5.5%.
"People of color are still underrepresented in our study," the Wake Forest Baptist researchers said on their website.
"As a result, any person of color who enrolls in the study will be selected to receive antibody tests to ensure we adequately understand the effects of COVID-19 on these populations."
According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity. Usually, 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity, according to the researchers.
Test participants are asked to keep a daily log of any potential COVID-19 symptoms; there have been 2.55 million logs completed. The bulk of the participants are between ages 50 and 75, but range in age from 16 to 95.
All data will be shared in real time with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and state and local public health departments.
"Because Congress has not changed its Dec. 30 CARES Act funding deadline, study organizers plan to send out a large number of test kits to participants in the coming weeks," according to Berger's office.
"Many participants will receive multiple test kits and will be instructed to complete one kit every few weeks to allow the study to continue collecting data into next year."
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.