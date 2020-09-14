Wake Forest COVID-19 antibodies study finding fewer positive tests

Wake Forest Baptist began testing in April, with Atrium Health also participating. Eligible patients have received care within their health systems. The bulk of the participants so far are between ages 50 and 75 but range in age from 16 to 95.

Researchers provide some participants with at-home test kits every month for one year to track the virus and population immunity over time. If antibodies are present, it signals a high probability the individuals had the virus in the past.

Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through the study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.

According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, one way for a community population to become immune to an infectious disease is herd immunity. Usually, 70% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity, according to the researchers.

In May, state legislators approved providing a $20 million boost to the Wake Forest Baptist COVID-19 antibodies study. State Republican legislative leaders on April 15 provided Wake Forest Baptist researchers with $100,000 in state money as part of the lawmakers’ plan for the random testing of 1,000 North Carolinians for COVID-19.