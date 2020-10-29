Wake Forest dealing with cluster of COVID-19 cases. NC reports record high increase and 103 new cases in Forsyth.

A recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County was related primarily to Wake Forest University students, according to an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The university's COVID-19 dashboard shows between 32 and 42 new cases reported daily from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.
Dr. Christopher Ohl said during his weekly COVID-19 update that the state Department of Health and Human Services reported the university's cases all at once Saturday.
The university currently has 153 active cases, about 43% of all campus cases since Aug. 17.
"Our experts believe that the increased infections on campus are caused by casual interactions with friends, social gatherings associated with some student organizations, and going out to bars and restaurants," says the Wake Forest dashboard. "Given this information, we can adjust our behavior in spaces where we know that spread is most likely to occur."
Ohl said most of the university's COVID-19 cases "involved off-campus students and off-campus activities, and some transmission to on-campus students."
"The cases came back down again after isolating and quarantining a fair number of students in order to prevent further COVID transmissions," he said
State sets another grim record
North Carolina has reached the latest in a series of daily high COVID-19 cases during October, DHHS reported Thursday.
There were 2,885 cases reported by DHHS, well exceeding the previous high of 2,716 reported on Oct. 22.
Since Oct. 15, five daily counts have surpassed 2,500 cases. The statewide total since mid-March is at 269,021.
Thursday, the state also reported 38 coronavirus-related deaths for an overall total of 4,283.
For Forsyth, 103 new cases and an additional death were reported Thursday. The case total is at 8,937 and the death toll at 120.
The county has seen seven days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
There were 154 new cases reported Saturday — the second-highest daily count the county has ever reported. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.
Hospitalization trends
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,181 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, down 12 from Wednesday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.
"The cases are shifting locally to an older and less healthy population, and our hospitals are more full than any other time" during the pandemic, Ohl said.
"If someone in that demographic is admitted to the hospital's ICU unit with COVID, the mortality rate is pretty high in that group.
"That's why I think our deaths are going to start going up in our area over the next week or two because of the shift in demographics," Ohl said.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 53% from 175,815 to 269,021 as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 48.2% from 2,889 to 4,283.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, which allowed bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 25.3% from 214,684 to 269,021. The death toll is up 18.7% from 3,608 to 4,283.
'Worrisome'
Ohl repeated his warning that fatigue with the pandemic and attending small gatherings, whether family and friends, religious activities or socializing at indoor venues, are leading contributors to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Ohl cited as worrisome the breakroom and dining areas of workplaces where employees lower their masks to eat and socialize.
"Most places in the Southeast are up around the peak of cases from mid-July," Ohl said. "Forsyth County has been at that level now for a couple of weeks.
"The rural counties around us are roughly two-to-three times higher than they were in the second week of July, so they are really driving our cases and transmissions."
Ohl said some houses of worship may need to go back to virtual services if they can't adhere to those policies, particularly to protect their older members.
"A number of churches having social interactions aren't following social distancing and masking policies, and aren't limiting singing, so we're seeing more and more transmissions," Ohl said.
With the current surge of COVID-19 cases likely to continue through winter, Ohl said we might need a "social contract compromise" soon.
Ohl cited European countries closing their bars and restaurants in order to keep K-12 classrooms open.
"They're doing fine with that because they have prioritized their kid's education, rather than adult recreation activities," Ohl said. "That's an important thing to remember as we go forward.
"There have been cases related to bars and restaurants, and I can tell you that a lot of the bars aren't following the limitations that are supposed to be for outside vs. inside.
"People are going to have to look at that and make their own decisions about whether that seems wise," Ohl said. "We need to be careful and we need to mask up to get these numbers to come down.
