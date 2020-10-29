Wake Forest dealing with cluster of COVID-19 cases. NC reports record high increase and 103 new cases in Forsyth.

"The rural counties around us are roughly two-to-three times higher than they were in the second week of July, so they are really driving our cases and transmissions."

Ohl said some houses of worship may need to go back to virtual services if they can't adhere to those policies, particularly to protect their older members.

"A number of churches having social interactions aren't following social distancing and masking policies, and aren't limiting singing, so we're seeing more and more transmissions," Ohl said.

With the current surge of COVID-19 cases likely to continue through winter, Ohl said we might need a "social contract compromise" soon.

Ohl cited European countries closing their bars and restaurants in order to keep K-12 classrooms open.

"They're doing fine with that because they have prioritized their kid's education, rather than adult recreation activities," Ohl said. "That's an important thing to remember as we go forward.

"There have been cases related to bars and restaurants, and I can tell you that a lot of the bars aren't following the limitations that are supposed to be for outside vs. inside.

"People are going to have to look at that and make their own decisions about whether that seems wise," Ohl said. "We need to be careful and we need to mask up to get these numbers to come down.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.