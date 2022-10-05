Wake Forest divinity school expands HIV initiative with focus on Black faith community

The Wake Forest University School of Divinity recently announced the next initiative in its collaboration with biopharmeceutical company Gilead Sciences.

The focus is on “Black Faith and HIV” involving the divinity school's Gilead Compass Initiative Faith Coordinating Center.

In February, the divinity school received a $5 million grant from Gilead to help form the center, which at the time was the largest-ever grant to fight HIV and AIDS in the South.

The grant also was the largest in the history of the divinity school, which was founded in 1999.

The groups described the initiative as serving as a conduit for interfaith communities "to access educational and communications resources, virtual and in-person professional development opportunities, and sustainable mechanisms for addressing the HIV epidemic in their communities."

Black Americans account for 42% of new HIV diagnoses in the United States, with an estimated 10,000 national congregations whose members include people living with HIV.

Meanwhile, there are 18,500 majority Black-led congregations that provide programs or services for people living with HIV.

Shonda Jones, the Gilead center's founder, said that "Faith-based organizations continue to hold a significant and influential role in the lives of African-American people living with and affected by HIV in the American South."

“The Black Faith and HIV initiative is an opportunity for us to re-engage interfaith leaders and equip them with the tools to provide spiritual care, improve mental health, and promote medication adherence in people living with HIV.”

The initiative builds upon “The Black Church and HIV: A Social Justice Imperative,” a faith-based partnership between Gilead Sciences and the NAACP that from 2013 to 2018 engaged more than 2,000 faith communities around reducing the impact of HIV for Black Americans in the United States.

"We have the tools to end the HIV epidemic, but we still need to combat stigma and faith leaders play a key role in eradicating stigma, said Allison Matthews, the Gilead center's executive director.

Matthews is a former associate director at the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at Wake Forest Baptist Health, where she worked on issues surrounding HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

For more information about the initiative, go to https://blackfaith.org. In 2023, the site will also launch its first online learning modules for those interested in acquiring skills for HIV and faith work.

The overall Gilead Compass Initiative is a 10-year, $100 million project launched by Gilead to fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic in nine Southern states, including North Carolina.

Other organizations affiliated with this project are the public health school at Emory University in Atlanta, the social work graduate school at the University of Houston and the Southern AIDS Coalition in Birmingham, Alabama.

Gilead, based in California, has over the years developed a number of antiviral drugs to fight HIV and AIDS, hepatitis, influenza and COVID-19.

Its products include Tamiflu and remdesivir, a COVID-19 drug that's sold under the brand name Veklury.