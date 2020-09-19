Wake Forest grad among more than 40 people on Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Britt Grant, a graduate of Wake Forest University, is among more than 40 people on President Donald Trump's list to potentially fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump had previously named more than 40 people he promised to choose from to fill a potential vacancy on the Supreme Court, the Associated Press reported.

The vacancy was created when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday night.

Grant, 42, is a judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and she is a former justice on the Supreme Court of Georgia. Grant is the youngest of Trump's potential nominees to the nation's highest court.

A native of Atlanta, she served as a law clerk for Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., according to her biography.

Before he was confirmed as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, Kavanaugh conducted Grant's swearing-in ceremony as a federal appellate judge, according to news reports.

Grant received her bachelor's degree in English and politics from Wake Forest in 2000. She received a law degree from Stanford University Law School in 2007.