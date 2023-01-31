 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest hires new company to manage Joel Coliseum, Truist field. ASM replaces Greensboro group

ASM Global, a company that handles bookings at more than 350 arenas worldwide, is partnering with Wake Forest University to manage and operate Joel Coliseum along with Truist Field and Couch Ballpark on the Wake Forest campus.

Greensboro Coliseum has been booking non-athletic events at the Wake Forest venues since a 2013 deal was inked, but that contract is ending Aug. 31. ASM Global will be the sole company booking events after that date. 

Wake Forest University Athletics announced the new partnership with ASM Global on Tuesday, saying that the company has the "industry expertise, best practices, human resources and tools ... to provide a world class experience for teams, artists and guests" at the Wake Forest venues.

Wake Forest Athletic Director John Currie said that ASM Global will not only handle booking events at Joel Coliseum, but will also staff and manage the building. Under the deal with Greensboro Coliseum, Wake Forest used its own internal staff for operations and Greensboro focused on booking.

Currie

Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie stands on the sideline prior to kick off between the Demon Deacons and Carolina on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

"ASM is a world-wide operation that operates NFL stadiums and arenas," Currie said. "As we look at the opportunity to do more for the building and the community, we decided we would benefit by bringing in a partner to operate the building on our behalf."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Currie said, as venue staffers left jobs they were not replaced. No layoffs were required to transition to ASM Global, a process that started last fall, Currie said.

Currie said ASM Global and Greensboro Coliseum's booking tasks will overlap during a period of transition. 

