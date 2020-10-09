Wake Forest infectious disease expert: General public at low risk of COVID-19 at Forsyth County courthouse.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said that the sheriff's office is working with the health department, which is doing contact tracing. She said all sheriff's deputies who work at the courthouse are getting tested. Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Health Department, said heath officials are investigating and conducting contact tracing.

Housing Justice Now, a local advocacy group, has made several allegations that some sheriff's deputies who work at Small Claims Court at the Forsyth Government Center, where hearings on evictions are held, have not consistently worn masks. They have sent pictures of one bailiff who is not wearing a mask in Small Claims Court. Activists with the organization said in a Twitter thread Friday morning that they sent a message to Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, about this sheriff's deputy in early September. But that sheriff's deputy continued, activists with Housing Justice Now allege, to not wear a mask while in Small Claims Court.

"This is what our callous and incompetent system has wrought," the organization said on its Twitter feed. "Thus far, despite being in touch with hundreds of tenants through our anti-eviction efforts, we know of NO CONTACT TRACING being done to communicate with any of us who fight back at the courts every day."

Millner has not yet responded to the allegations.